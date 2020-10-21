Roman Reigns' cousin reveals the crazy spot he wants to see at WWE Hell In A Cell

Jey Uso and Roman Reigns' feud has been of the best storylines in WWE in recent months. The storyline has helped elevate Jey Uso, giving him a platform to show what he can do as a singles star while his brother Jimmy Uso recovers from injury.

— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) October 10, 2020

In a recent interview with Post Wrestling, Lance Anoa'i, who is the cousin of both Jey Uso and Roman Reigns, commented on their feud and said that he's a big fan of it. Lance was a big fan of how Roman Reigns and Jey Uso's match at Clash of Champions played out and said that he was looking forward to the 'I Quit' match at Hell In A Cell. Lance also said that he wanted to see one of his cousins taking the bump off the top of the cell:

Man I love it. It got my attention. I know it got a lot of other people’s attention. It’s one of the best things going right now in the whole WWE, and family, what chemistry is better? I read bad reviews about their first match, but it wasn’t just about the match. I thought they were gonna go out there and kill it, and they killed it but it was such in a emotional way and great story, it was just told and you know it wasn’t gonna stop there so they’re just gonna keep building it man and who knows where they’re going with this. Hell In A Cell, I Quit match too I read. It should definitely be good. I’m waiting for one of them to take the bump off the top of the cell though.

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso's feud so far

Jey Uso won a multiple-man #1 contender's match on SmackDown to earn a shot at his cousin Roman Reigns' WWE Universal Championship at Clash of Champions. The match saw Roman Reigns dominate Jey Uso. However, Jey refused to stay down and Jimmy Uso eventually came out and threw the towel on his behalf.

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso will face off once again at the Hell In A Cell PPV for the WWE Universal Championship in a 'I Quit' match later this week.