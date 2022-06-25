"A bigger name for myself" - Roman Reigns' cousin on potentially signing with WWE

Lance Anoa'i, a distant cousin of the undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns (real name Leati Joseph Anoaʻi) recently teased signing with WWE.

Within 12 years of being with the company, Roman Reigns has cemented his own as well as the Anoa'i family's legacy. He recently surpassed the 660 day mark as Universal Champion. In addition to Roman Reigns, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson etched his name in the industry's history books during his tenure with WWE in the 90s and early 2000s.

Lance Anoa'i has currently signed a multi-year contract with local promotion Major League Wrestling (MLW), where he competes under his real name. He has been associated with many promotions on the independent circuit. Anoa'i is the son of former WWE Superstar and one-half of the Wild Samoans, Samu. Being a part of the Anoa'i family, the 30 year-old is related to members of The Bloodline.

In a recent interview with MuscleManMalolm, the MLW star recalled a shoulder surgery he had undergone in December last year. He added that he almost called it quits.

"I was down for a little bit, man, cause as some people don't know I had shoulder surgery in December. I had a torn rotator cuff, torn labrum and bicep, so yeah it was a long recovery and I just had a lot of time on my hands and thinking I was like man 'I don't know'. I was gonna honestly, I was calling it quits after another year or two, if I wasn't getting signed." (6:25 - 6:58)

Anoa'i stated that he aims to make a bigger name for himself in the industry as compared to his cousins and continue to carry the family's legacy.

"I'm gonna start making a name, a bigger name for myself, carry on the family legacy and man from there who knows maybe I'll maybe re-sign after a few years and who knows what happens from there." (7:01 - 7:13)

Check out the interview below:

Roman Reigns and The Usos might have another family member joining The Bloodline

The Anoa'i family tree branches out to many superstars in the industry and WWE. Rikishi (Lance Anoa'i's uncle) had an expansive career with the company in the 90s.

His sons, The Usos, are currently the longest reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions. His younger son, Solo Sikoa, has had an impressive run on NXT since his debut last year.

On a recent edition of Sony Sports Network's "Extraaa Dhamaal," Rikishi stated that he has no doubt Sikoa will join his brothers on the main roster as part of The Bloodline faction.

Roman Reigns is set to face Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam on July 30th in a Last Man Standing match. The last time both men came face-to-face inside the ring was at WrestleMania 38 where Reigns defeated Lesnar to become the undisputed champion. The Tribal Chief successfully defeated Riddle on SmackDown last week, with the title on the line for the first time.

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit MuscleManMalcolm with an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription.

We asked two former WWE head writers about Vince McMahon stepping back from the company. Click here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far