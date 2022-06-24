WWE legend is "200%" sure that his son will join Roman Reigns' Bloodline

Rikishi is confident that his son, Solo Sikoa, will join Roman Reigns and The Usos on WWE's main roster as part of The Bloodline.

Sikoa, a member of the legendary Anoa'i family, has been touted as a potential top star once he leaves NXT 2.0 to join RAW or SmackDown. The 29-year-old even teased an alliance with The Bloodline not too long ago.

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi was asked about the above possibility on Sony Sports Network's "Extraaa Dhamaal" show, and here's what he had to say:

"Solo Sikoa? By all means. Absolutely. 100 percent. I'll tell you what — 200 percent... He's the younger brother of The Usos, family to Roman Reigns, son to yours truly. So absolutely."

Rikishi also praised Sikoa by adding that he has "been doing one hell of a job in NXT."

Rikishi knows that Roman Reigns and The Usos have a "bullseye" on their backs

Reigns currently holds both world titles in the company, having defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 to unify the Universal and WWE Championships. Meanwhile, Jimmy and Jey Uso are the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

Due to The Bloodline's high-profile status, Rikishi is aware that many contenders are waiting to dethrone them from the top of the mountain:

"Of course, The Bloodline has a bullseye on their backs — that everybody in WWE wants to be on The Bloodline's side. They wanna be with The Wiseman. They wanna be the Top Dogs. So everybody is gonna be able to do what they can, be it raise up the belt, just to show, 'Hey, I'm coming for that.' But the way I look at it — everybody stand in line," said Rikishi.

The Usos are set to defend their titles against The Street Profits at Money in the Bank on July 2. At the end of the same month, Brock Lesnar will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam.

Rikishi also made an interesting prediction about a currently injured star's role in the world title picture. You can read more about it here.

While using quotes from this article, please credit "Extraaa Dhamaal" and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

We asked two former WWE head writers about Vince McMahon stepping back from the company. Click here.

LIVE POLL Q. Should Solo Sikoa join forces with Roman Reigns and The Usos? Yes No 0 votes so far