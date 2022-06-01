The Bloodline is the most dominant faction in wrestling today. Meanwhile, Solo Sikoa is one of the fastest rising stars in the industry. Currently a member of the NXT roster, the future seems bright for the talented rookie. Sikoa has consistently found himself in the North American Championship picture.

Despite his early success, Solo has a lot to live up to. Sikoa is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi and the brother of Jimmy and Jey Uso. That means he shares a bloodline with the likes of Roman Reigns, Umaga, and Yokozuna while being related to The Rock.

Such a decorated heritage can be a blessing and a curse. He does have a burden to carry, but the affiliation could reward him with opportunities and success if he chooses to embrace his family. Should Solo Sikoa join his brothers and his cousin in The Bloodline? Will it ultimately be beneficial for his career?

Below are 3 reasons Solo Sikoa should join The Bloodline and 2 he shouldn't.

#5. Should: The Bloodline is family

There is one word to best describe why Solo Sikoa should join The Bloodline. That word is "family". The biggest star in professional wrestling today is Roman Reigns, and Roman is Solo's cousin. Arguably the most successful tag team in the modern era is the pair of Jimmy and Jey Uso. The Usos are Solo's big brothers. It just makes sense to unite with family.

Solo joining his family's faction is logical for more reasons than just the blood connection itself. When putting the group together, Roman emphasized that what he did in sports entertainment was for his family. He's called himself The Head Of The Table. For Roman and The Usos, family isn't just about a connection through blood and DNA. The family bond runs deeper. It is part of their culture and their livelihood. Solo joining and serving the family is likely not only wanted, but expected.

#4. Shouldn't: The faction doesn't need new members

Solo Sikoa joining The Bloodline does run the risk of inflating the group too much. The dominant faction has five members. The three key stars are Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso. Then there's also Paul Heyman, who is the wiseman and special counsel to the stable.

All four of those members of The Bloodline hold important roles and have represented the group for the bulk of the time it has existed on WWE television. With that said, a new member has recently become affiliated with the family. Sami Zayn has weaseled himself into the faction over the past several weeks. On SmackDown last week, the Canadian star even received the title of an "honorary Uce".

With five members of the faction, is there room for a sixth star? It could be argued that Paul Heyman being a non-wrestler discounts him when considering how many stars should be included. Beyond that, Sami's status is still shaky at best. Still, making the group too large could ultimately take away the specialness of the faction.

#3. Should: Solo Sikoa would help freshen up the group

Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Paul Heyman

Roman Reigns has spent nearly two years straight as Universal Champion. The Usos have held the Smackdown Tag Team Titles for nearly a year. While their dominance is something the WWE Universe is in awe over, there's a chance that the powerful stable could begin to feel stale.

The addition of Sami Zayn to the mix has helped alleviate those concerns temporarily. Plus, quality opponents and storytelling will aid in keeping Roman's group fresh. Still, a new dynamic could really add to the flavor of The Bloodline.

If Solo joins, he has several roles he could fill. The NXT star could be the muscle of the group or even the lackey of the faction who gets beat up so the other three don't have to. Perhaps Sikoa could be the crown prince of the stable instead, with the goal being to elevate him as Randy Orton was in Evolution. Whatever his role would be, it'd add a new dynamic to the faction and certainly add intrigue.

#2. Shouldn't: Solo Sikoa can craft his own legacy

Solo Sikoa

Solo Sikoa joining The Bloodline stands in the way of how he's been presented thus far. Upon coming to television, Solo was described as fighting in the streets and being ignored by his bloodline. WWE's description of the NXT sensation even focuses on Solo not being close to his family:

"The Street Champion of the Island has arrived. Solo Sikoa is the apple that fell far from the illustrious Anoa’i family tree. Given up on and abandoned, he survived by fighting on the streets since he was just 15 years old. But Sikoa is done eating scraps, and now he has come to NXT to take food off everyone else’s table."

The rejected Anoa'i family member wants to carve his own path. Joining a group that already has his cousin and brothers only runs the risk of causing Sikoa to not stand out. Plus, his name is Solo. The name even points to him being his own man.

#1. Should: The Bloodline will instantly elevate Sikoa

Roman Reigns and The Usos

The WWE Unified Tag Team Champions are currently Jimmy and Jey Uso. The pair not only unified WWE's tag titles, but they're also the longest reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions in the history of the title's existence.

The faction's record-breaking and history-making doesn't end with The Usos. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is Roman Reigns. He unified the Universal and WWE Championship at WrestleMania. Reigns has also had one of the most dominant reigns in wrestling history.

The massive success The Bloodline has brought could mean equally big success for Solo Sikoa. The faction is a collection of winners. He can learn from his family along with Paul Heyman, and could even potentially start collecting gold of his own. The United States and Intercontinental Championships aren't currently under the control of Roman Reigns' faction. Could either of those championships be in Sikoa's future? Only time will tell.

Just because a star is related to The Bloodline doesn't guarantee their entry into the faction. Still, if Solo does end up joining the dominant stable, his career will surely take off to a level he's yet to experience.

