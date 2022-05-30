Sami Zayn has been trying his best to join The Bloodline for several weeks now. On the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown, his membership within the group may have become official. The Usos declared that Sami is now an "honorary Uce," which had the former champion celebrating. However, Roman Reigns hasn't commented on Sami joining The Bloodline, so his future with the group is still up in the air.

The idea of a new member of Roman Reigns' popular group has gotten the WWE Universe talking. If Sami has indeed joined the faction, could there be others who could possibly join too? Is the stable actively recruiting like Judgment Day?

For those who could join, there are many plausible options. The WWE roster is vast. There are quality options on RAW, SmackDown, and even NXT. Some of the best choices to join the stable are obvious, but others may be more surprising to the WWE Universe.

Below are 5 non-Samoan stars who could join Roman Reigns' The Bloodline after Sami Zayn.

#5. NXT's Sanga could be the group's muscle

Sanga may seem like an unusual pick. The NXT star is still trying to find his footing within the developmental brand. The giant man most recently fought Wes Lee before showing the fiery star respect and fending off would-be attackers. Before that, Sanga served as the bodyguard for Grayson Waller for a brief period.

These two roles could be exactly why Sanga would fit within The Bloodline. The powerful rookie fends off attacks for a smaller competitor and previously served as the bodyguard for another. This kind of experience would be perfect for someone recruiting muscle.

Paul Heyman could very well recruit Sanga for this role. The Special Counsel for Roman Reigns has surrounded himself with big men in the past. In ECW, he was notorious for having the massive 911 to either protect him or do his bidding. There's no reason Sanga couldn't come out and chokeslam opposition to the successful faction just as 911 did for Heyman over 25 years ago.

#4. Natalya has a strong wrestling bloodline of her own

Tamina and Natalya

Part of what makes The Bloodline so special is their heritage within the business. Roman Reigns and The Usos are part of a Samoan dynasty. Their family has been involved in professional wrestling for decades.

Someone who can relate to that is Natalya. The daughter of the late-great Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart is part of the legendary Hart family. She knows the pressure of upholding her family's legacy while still carving out her own. She has done just that, as showcased by her multiple championship reigns and a historic career in WWE.

Another positive The Queen of Harts brings is that she's already well acquainted with some of the family. Natalya was once in a tag team with Roman Reigns' cousin Tamina. The pair won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship together. It is possible that Natalya, and maybe even Tamina, could join the powerful faction.

#3. Seth Rollins has history with Roman Reigns

Seth Rollins would make for an interesting member of The Bloodline. In some ways, the decorated superstar may be a perfect fit for the group. In other ways, he may be the exact opposite of what the faction needs.

The Monday Night Messiah would fit in primarily due to his past relationship with Roman Reigns. The pair made up two-thirds of The Shield after previously getting to know each other in FCW. Together, they've battled and defeated the top stars of this generation and the previous generation through their different Shield runs. Plus, Rollins can be both ruthless and strategic, which would benefit the group.

There are potential downsides to Rollins joining The Bloodline. For one, he and Roman don't always get along. Seth has betrayed The Shield in the past, which makes him untrustworthy. He also has a big ego, which means he probably wouldn't enjoy following The Tribal Chief's orders in the long-term.

#2. Naomi has married into The Bloodline already

Naomi, Kayla Braxton and Jimmy Uso

Naomi is the most obvious possible inclusion for The Bloodline. The former SmackDown Women's Champion has had quite the decorated career. She's won solo gold and tag team titles. She's also had big victories at WrestleMania.

The key reason she'd fit into The Bloodline, though, is that she's married to one of the members. Naomi's husband is one half of the WWE Unified Tag Team Champions, Jimmy Uso. While the superstar who brings the glow to WWE is primarily used as a babyface due to her likable personality, she can no doubt channel her grittier side and join her family's faction.

#1. Sasha Banks could join The Bloodline

Naomi and Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks may be the biggest star who could believably join The Bloodline. The Boss has competed in the main event of WrestleMania and even recently held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

Her alliance with Naomi could also be her gateway into the group. With Naomi's familial ties to The Bloodline, it would be logical if Naomi were to join the faction, and her tag team partner could also be added to the lineup. Plus, if Roman Reigns wants his family to hold all of the gold in WWE, he needs a female tag team to get it done.

With Sasha, the issue of her ongoing suspension could potentially plague the likelihood of this happening. Sasha reportedly had disagreements with management as she walked out alongside Naomi during an episode of RAW a few weeks ago. Still, Sasha has left and returned before, so her addition to the group remains possible.

For now, it remains unclear if anybody else will be joining Roman Reigns' faction. If any other talent does join The Bloodline, there is little doubt they will see more success after doing so.

