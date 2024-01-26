Roman Reigns' cousins and real-life Bloodline members scheduled to be in Florida during Royal Rumble weekend

Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the 2024 Royal Rumble at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. His cousins will be performing in the state close to the date and could come to the aid of The Tribal Chief at the event.

Reigns currently has Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso by his side as part of The Bloodline. The two men have helped him retain his title on countless occasions and allowed him to become the longest-reigning champion of the modern era.

The Tribal Chief’s real-life cousin, Jacob Fatu, recently took to X/Twitter to confirm that he will be performing alongside Zilla Fatu for Game Changer Wrestling on January 26, 2024, in Tampa, Florida. That event will be close to the venue of the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

Check out Jacob Fatu’s tweet regarding the match announcement below:

Jacob is the son of Sam Fatu and a cousin of Roman Reigns. He is also a former MLW World Heavyweight Champion, having held the title for a record reign. Meanwhile, Zilla Fatu is late WWE legend Umaga’s son, and has been seen using his cousin’s finisher moves on the independent circuit from time to time.

Roman Reigns could call upon his cousins to help him at the WWE Royal Rumble 2024

Jey Uso parted ways with The Bloodline last year. Meanwhile, Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso have stuck by Roman Reigns and have helped him retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in singles matches.

The 2024 Royal Rumble PLE will see The Tribal Chief defend his title against three top men from SmackDown. Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight all have a good chance of taking down the champion and walking away with the title.

However, Roman Reigns could call upon Jacob and Zilla Fatu to help him out in the contest if Sikoa and Jimmy are neutralized. The two men could show up for a one-time appearance to help their Tribal Chief retain the title.

Triple H has booked some wild spots since taking over the creative control of the Stamford-based company, and he could borrow the two men for some time to help Roman Reigns retain his title and give fans another moment to remember. It will add another feather to his cap and keep the fans guessing as to whether the two men are joining WWE.

