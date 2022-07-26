"Something no one has ever done" - Roman Reigns on creating a new record in WWE

Current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns recently spoke about creating a new record in the promotion.

The Tribal Chief has had a stellar run in the company since making his return at SummerSlam 2020. He quickly became the Universal Champion and has held the coveted title for nearly 700 days.

Brock Lesnar was at the top of his game before The Bloodline leader defeated him for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38. Reigns recently appeared on the Today Show and suggested creating a new record upon potentially defeating The Beast Incarnate for the third time in a row:

"I feel great, you know, I'm on a course now to do something no one has ever done, dominate Brock Lesnar. You know, and we are really entering that kinda time frame in my career, where I'm really pushing myself to a different level and trying to achieve things that have never been done before and anytime you can beat Brock Lesnar, you know, three times in a row, that's pretty good. That's a feather in the cap." (From 0:16 to 0:41)

It will be interesting to see if Reigns achieves the impressive milestone and slays Lesnar for the third consecutive time at SummerSlam.

Roman Reigns references Vince McMahon on WWE RAW

The Bloodline showed up on this week's Monday Night RAW and was quickly interrupted by Mr. Money in the Bank Theory. The 24-year-old promptly cut a promo in which he tried to intimidate the champion with his contract.

However, Reigns was displeased by Theory's actions and quickly referenced Vince McMahon, who recently retired from the company. The former United States Champion has appeared alongside the former WWE Chairman multiple times in the past.

The crowd started chanting "Daddy's Gone" and "Who's your Daddy" after Roman Reigns mentioned McMahon. Theory was livid when the audience and the stable mocked his association with McMahon. As the Undisputed Tag Team Champions were leaving the ring, Theory attacked Jey Uso with his briefcase.

After the upstart and Sheamus lost to Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley later in the night, The Bloodline returned and attacked Theory on his way back. It will be interesting to see if Vince McMahon's protege can successfully cash his contract on The Tribal Chief in the future.

