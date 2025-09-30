Roman Reigns has no credible rivals in WWE, claims veteran wrestling writer (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about possible opponents for Roman Reigns. The former World Champion returned to RAW this week.

The Usos faced Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed of The Vision this week in a Tornado Tag Team Match. The encounter quickly spiraled into an all-out brawl as all four men bashed each other at ringside. Reed and Breakker looked poised to take the win, but just then, Roman appeared. Amidst a thunderous ovation, the OTC showed up with a steel chair to exact revenge on The Vision.

This week on Legion of RAW, Russo noted that WWE has no opponents lined up for the OTC. He pointed out that even if Roman was on the show full-time, the creative team didn't have any credible opponents for him. The veteran writer felt Brock Lesnar was the only person on the roster who could match Roman's star power.

"In my mind it's over. Think about this for a second. He's making a movie, we bring him back. Okay, we get it. We've seen it a million times. I'm gonna ask you one simple question. Say you bring Roman Reigns back full time for argument's sake. Who're you putting him in an angle with, bro? Outside of Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, who are you putting Roman Reigns in an angle with? Drew McIntyre? Are we gonna go to Roman and Drew again? Who are you going to put this guy in an angle with to make it mean something?"

Roman's return helped the Usos pick up a much-needed win over Reed and Breakker. It will be interesting to see how WWE books the OTC in the weeks leading up to Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia.

