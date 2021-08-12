"He's a great weapon I have in my arsenal" - Roman Reigns credits wrestling legend for his help 

Roman Reigns recently credited wrestling veteran Paul Heyman for being his special counsel and helping him achieve his goals. Heyman aligned with Roman Reigns shortly after SummerSlam last year and has been at Reigns' side ever since.

With over 30 years in the wrestling business, Heyman has a lot to offer to Reigns, who is currently at the peak of his career. The former Executive Director has managed many era-defining stars in the past like Bobby Eaton, Steve Austin, Brock Lesnar, CM Punk and now Reigns. The pairing has worked quite well, as The Tribal Chief, as he is currently WWE's premier attraction.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, Reigns discussed his goals and how he plans on sustaining his current status on top of the wrestling industry.

" I have great help, you know what I mean," said Reigns. "I have my special counsel Paul Heyman there, who has been in this business for a long time. He's seen the greats come up and a lot of them were under his tutelage. He's a great weapon that I have in my arsenal to stay on my shoulder and remind me, and be in my ear to tell me different scenarios and different ways to play things out."

Reigns is arguably the biggest star from the current era of WWE. His popularity is already spilling into other forms of entertainment, as he starred in "Hobbs and Shaw" two years ago. He has also been featured in various movies over the past few years.

Roman Reigns is set to take on John Cena next week at SummerSlam

Following John Cena's return at WWE Money in the Bank, the 16-time world champion challenged Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship. Despite a few bumps in the road, Cena finally got his match against the Head of the Table, and the two stars are now set to collide at SummerSlam next week.

It will certainly be intriguing to see two top stars from different eras trade blows. This bout won't be their first clash against each other. They faced off at No Mercy in 2017, where Reigns came out on top. Do you think the result will be the same at SummerSlam? Let us know in the comments section below.

