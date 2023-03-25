Roman Reigns to cross massive milestone just four days before facing Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39

Roman Reigns is about to cross another massive milestone mere days before his WrestleMania 39 encounter with Cody Rhodes.

The Tribal Chief is gearing up for his long-anticipated Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Cody Rhodes at The Show of Shows. Reigns and Rhodes are scheduled to collide in the main event of WrestleMania Night 2 on April 2, 2023.

On March 29, 2023, mere four days before his WrestleMania showdown with Rhodes, Roman Reigns will complete 1200 days without being pinned in WWE. The last time Reigns was pinned was at the TLC 2019 event. That night, Baron Corbin pinned The Big Dog in a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match.

Roman Reigns has been unstoppable since Payback 2020

At SummerSlam 2020, Reigns made his big return from a WWE hiatus and brutalized Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman. A week later, he smashed the two men to become the Universal Champion. Last year, Reigns put Brock Lesnar down at WrestleMania 38 to win the WWE Championship as well. Reigns' current run as a double champion will go down in history as one of the absolute best.

Baron Corbin revealed that WWE Hall of Famer JBL praised him for being the last guy to pin Reigns, during an appearance on WWE's The Bump:

"When he picked me up in that limo, he changed my thought process. The way I look at what I'm doing. He brought me back to the ground and said, 'You can be a World Champion. You can destroy anybody in the WWE. You're the last guy to pin Roman Reigns, so maybe you have an opportunity there.'"

If Reigns defeats Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania, he will continue his incredible run as the top champion. He has already surpassed 900 days as Universal Champion and will then look to cross the impressive 1000-day mark with the coveted belt.

What do you think of Reigns surpassing 1200 days without being pinned just before WrestleMania?

