WWE Hall of Famer thinks the "last guy to pin Roman Reigns" has an opportunity to "be a World Champion", according to current star

WWE Superstar Baron Corbin has claimed that JBL helped him get back on his feet by reminding him that he was the last man to pin Roman Reigns.

John "Bradshaw" Layfield recently returned to WWE TV as Baron Corbin's new manager. Having teased the partnership on social media earlier in the year, JBL has led Corbin to a small win streak since making his WWE RAW comeback. He had an impressive win over Akira Tozawa on a the latest edition of the red show, which may have been Tozawa's last match in the company.

Now, Corbin has given thanks to JBL for helping him get back on his feet following his hard times. Corbin and Bradshaw were guests on a recent edition of WWE's The Bump, and one of the main talking points was their newfound partnership.

Corbin claimed that Bradshaw helped ground him and told him that he could be a world champion. He also reminded Corbin that he was the last man to pin "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns.

"When he picked me up in that limo he changed my thought process. The way I look at what I'm doing. He brought me back to the ground and said 'You can be a world champion. You can destroy anybody in the WWE. You're the last guy to pin Roman Reigns, so maybe you have an opportunity there.'" [0:29 - 0:46]

When did Baron Corbin pin Roman Reigns?

Baron Corbin was indeed the last man to pin "The Tribal Chief" back at a premium live event in 2019.

The huge loss suffered by The Tribal Chief occurred at that year's WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs event. Corbin, who was known as King Corbin at the time, was able to defeat Roman in the event's namesake match.

As nothing was on the line in the contest, Corbin was able to win the TLC match, somewhat unconventionally, via pinfall.

