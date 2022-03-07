Roman Reigns crosses 800 days without being pinned; last pinfall loss was against a former US Champion

Roman Reigns has crossed another major milestone as he prepares to take on Brock Lesnar in a "Winner Take All" match at WrestleMania 38.

The Tribal Chief has held the Universal title for over 500 days now. He is the most protected superstar in WWE today, and has beaten a long list of big names over the past two years.

Reigns kicked off an impressive streak a long while before his legendary Universal title reign began in late 2020. He wrestled King Corbin in a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match at WWE TLC, on December 15, 2019. That night, Corbin picked up a pinfall victory over Reigns.

Roman Reigns' has yet to take a pin ever since, and has now completed a whopping 800 days without being pinned.

Roman Reigns has been running roughshod over the WWE roster for about two years now

Roman Reigns has beaten the very best that WWE has to offer, over the past two years or so. He defeated The Fiend and Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat match at WWE Payback 2020 to win the Universal title.

Reigns then successfully defended his belt against the likes of Kevin Owens, Edge, Daniel Bryan, John Cena, Rey Mysterio, Goldberg, and Brock Lesnar.

His presence on SmackDown has helped it become a better show, when compared to WWE RAW. The blue brand has been registering great audience numbers on a consistent basis, ever since The Tribal Chief turned heel in 2020.

WWE seemingly has plans for Reigns to take on in-ring legend The Rock at next year's WrestleMania. This could be an indication that he will pick up a win over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 and continue his winning streak well into next year.

It remains to be seen who will be chosen as the one to finally dethrone The Head of the Table.

What are your thoughts on Reigns reaching the impressive milestone of 800 days without being pinned? Who should be the one to finally pin him?

