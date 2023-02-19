Roman Reigns has crossed John Cena's massive WWE milestone of total combined days as the company's top champion.

Reigns has been on a roll for almost three years at this point. The Tribal Chief won the Universal title more than 900 days ago and has also held the WWE title since WrestleMania 38.

Roman Reigns recently surpassed John Cena's milestone of 1,397 days as world champion. Across six reigns, Reigns has now crossed a whopping 1400 days as world champion. Reigns is currently only behind Brock Lesnar, Bob Backlund, Hulk Hogan, and Bruno Sammartino on the all-time list.

Roman Reigns has established himself as an all-time great

The Tribal Chief has been a mainstay on the WWE main roster since late 2012. Over the past decade or so, he has done more than enough to warrant a WWE Hall of Fame induction in the distant future. He will also be remembered as one of the greatest to ever step foot in the ring when he is done with pro-wrestling.

Reigns has shown nothing but respect for John Cena while talking about him in past interviews.

"At the same time, this is the beautiful thing about our business, it is the respect we have for our history and the respect for the superstars that pulled that wagon. It would be a bald-faced lie if someone said John Cena didn't tow the train for a long time. I will always have respect for that. Vince [McMahon] will always have great respect for that." [H/T Pinkvilla]

It wouldn't be a stretch to call Reigns the face of WWE, much like how Cena was for years on end during his time at the top. Cena would certainly be proud of Reigns' incredible accomplishment and it remains to be seen if The Tribal Chief ends up surpassing Brock Lesnar as well.

The Head of the Table defends his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Sami Zayn tonight at the Elimination Chamber. The event is ongoing at the Belle Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

What are your thoughts on Roman Reigns surpassing Cena's WWE milestone?

