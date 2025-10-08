Roman Reigns crosses massive milestone following WWE RAW

  • home icon
By Nayan Kumawat
Published Oct 08, 2025 13:52 GMT
Roman Reigns is Undisputed Tribal Chief! (Credits: WWE.Com)
Roman Reigns is once again back in WWE, and he has his sights set on The Vision. He is all set to lock horns with Bronson Reed in a rematch, and this time the two will collide in an Australian Street Fight on Saturday at Crown Jewel: Perth.

Interestingly, the OTC has crossed a massive milestone ahead of his much-awaited bout this weekend. After Reigns' appearance on Monday Night RAW, an X/Twitter handle shared data from WWE Shop, which revealed that over 100 units of Roman Reigns' Complex T-shirt had been sold within the first 24 hours.

The OTC has been a massive draw for the Stamford-based promotion for a long time. He has arguably carried the company on his back since returning at SummerSlam 2020. Reigns is currently part of a high-profile storyline featuring The Vision on RAW.

Despite his part-time schedule, the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion might stay active after Crown Jewel: Perth. He is advertised for the 2025 Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event.

According to the Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer, the Undisputed Tribal Chief will be competing at the San Diego event, but not in a singles bout. He is expected to participate in the Men's WarGames Match. If the report is true, this will be the OG Bloodline leader's third WarGames Match and second in a row.

“I think Roman’s definitely doing the San Diego show, but he’s not in a singles match in San Diego, he’s in the WarGames, unless they change,” Meltzer said. [H/T: WrestlingNewsCo]

It will be worth watching how Roman Reigns and Bronson Reed's Street Fight unfolds at RAC Arena in Perth. Bronson will likely have the home-field advantage in Australia after losing to Reigns in Paris.

