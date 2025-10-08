Roman Reigns crosses massive milestone following WWE RAW

Roman Reigns is once again back in WWE, and he has his sights set on The Vision. He is all set to lock horns with Bronson Reed in a rematch, and this time the two will collide in an Australian Street Fight on Saturday at Crown Jewel: Perth.Interestingly, the OTC has crossed a massive milestone ahead of his much-awaited bout this weekend. After Reigns' appearance on Monday Night RAW, an X/Twitter handle shared data from WWE Shop, which revealed that over 100 units of Roman Reigns' Complex T-shirt had been sold within the first 24 hours.The OTC has been a massive draw for the Stamford-based promotion for a long time. He has arguably carried the company on his back since returning at SummerSlam 2020. Reigns is currently part of a high-profile storyline featuring The Vision on RAW.Potential plans for Roman Reigns at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2025Despite his part-time schedule, the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion might stay active after Crown Jewel: Perth. He is advertised for the 2025 Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event.According to the Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer, the Undisputed Tribal Chief will be competing at the San Diego event, but not in a singles bout. He is expected to participate in the Men's WarGames Match. If the report is true, this will be the OG Bloodline leader's third WarGames Match and second in a row.“I think Roman’s definitely doing the San Diego show, but he’s not in a singles match in San Diego, he’s in the WarGames, unless they change,” Meltzer said. [H/T: WrestlingNewsCo]It will be worth watching how Roman Reigns and Bronson Reed's Street Fight unfolds at RAC Arena in Perth. Bronson will likely have the home-field advantage in Australia after losing to Reigns in Paris.