Roman Reigns' WWE Survivor Series match revealed (Reports)

Roman Reigns' match at Survivor Series has reportedly been revealed. The Tribal Chief returned to WWE last week after the events of Clash in Paris that saw him being carried out on a stretcher.

He will now face Bronson Reed at Crown Jewel in an Australian Street Fight, but there is an update on his future plans in WWE.

Reigns is due to appear at Survivor Series, and Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer revealed what the plans are for OTC1 at the event in San Diego on November 29.

“I think Roman’s definitely doing the San Diego show, but he’s not in a singles match in San Diego, he’s in the WarGames, unless they change,” Meltzer said. [H/T: WrestlingNewsCo]

If this report turns out to be true, this will mark the second year in a row that Reigns will be in a War Games match at Survivor Series. Last year, he teamed up with his OG Bloodline and CM Punk to take on The New Bloodline led by Solo Sikoa.

This year could see him team up with The Usos and one or two more stars to take on The Vision and whoever joins them.

Roman Reigns could face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 42

While the War Games match will likely bring Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins face-to-face, there will be no one-on-one match between the two rivals anytime soon.

On the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that there would be no Reigns vs. Rollins match before January at the earliest. He added that even January would be difficult due to Royal Rumble and said that WrestleMania 42 seems like the stage for them to face each other.

Rollins was able to get the better of Reigns and CM Punk at WrestleMania 41, aligning with Paul Heyman in the process.

