"Give it to John Cena" - Roman Reigns declines WWE Superstar of the Half-Year award

On this week's edition of WWE's The Bump, it was revealed that Roman Reigns won the Bumpy award for WWE Superstar of the Half-Year. The winner was selected based on fan-voting, but The Head of the Table wasn't pleased with the accolade. On the show, he simply declined the award and told the hosts to give it to John Cena.

Reigns is engaged in a bitter feud with Cena, and he'll defend his Universal Championship against the 16-time world champion at WWE SummerSlam. When he refused to accept the award, he took the opportunity to insult Cena.

"So they've acknowledged me?" Reigns said. "Give it to John Cena. He needs their love more than I do."

Roman Reigns has had a successful 2021, as he has defeated every challenger who posed a threat to the WWE Universal Championship. He has been lauded by many as one of the best wrestlers in the world. Ever since his return to SummerSlam last year, Reigns has been seemingly unstoppable in the ring.

Reigns is set to defend the WWE Universal Championship against John Cena at SummerSlam

At WWE Money in the Bank, Roman Reigns defeated Edge in the main event to retain the Universal Championship. Following the match, Reigns grabbed a mic and stated that everyone around the world could now acknowledge him. But when Reigns lifted the title high over his head, John Cena made his return to WWE after he had been gone for over a year.

The following night on WWE RAW, John Cena officially challenged Roman Reigns to a match for the WWE Universal Championship. Reigns didn't respond to Cena until Friday night on SmackDown.

Unfortunately for the leader of the Cenation, Reigns turned down Cena's challenge and instead agreed to take on Finn Balor at SummerSlam. The following week, Reigns and Balor were set to sign the contract for their match, but they were interrupted by Baron Corbin. The former King of the Ring attacked Balor and tried to claim the match for himself.

Before he could put pen to paper, Corbin was attacked by Cena, who then proceeded to sign the contract and steal the championship match from Balor. As a result, Cena is now set to face Reigns at SummerSlam for the WWE Universal Championship.

Who do you think will walk out of SummerSlam as the Universal Champion? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Please credit WWE's The Bump and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Have you checked out Sportskeeda Wrestling on Instagram? Click here to stay updated!

Have you checked out Sportskeeda Wrestling on Instagram? Click here to stay updated!

Edited by Colin Tessier