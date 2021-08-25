"I'd be lying if I said it wasn't a big one" - Roman Reigns comments on facing John Cena at WWE SummerSlam

Roman Reigns successfully defended the WWE Universal Championship against John Cena in the main event of SummerSlam. Defeating the 16-time world champion at such a big stage would be a major accomplishment for anyone. However, The Tribal Chief didn't have much time to celebrate his win.

Following the match, Brock Lesnar made his return to WWE and got in the face of the Head of the Table before SummerSlam went off the air. Appearing on the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, Roman Reigns had the following to say when asked whether his win over John Cena was the biggest victory of his career:

"I'd be lying if I said it wasn't a big one but for me the next win is always the biggest win. So yeah, it's onto the next one and obviously, you already know who stepped up or at least made it appear that way."

Roman Reigns is now seemingly set to face Brock Lesnar at the next major event, which is likely Crown Jewel. The event is set to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in October.

Roman Reigns has been WWE Universal Champion for almost a year

Following his return at WWE SummerSlam last year, Roman Reigns captured the WWE Universal Championship just a week later at Payback. Reigns hasn't dropped the title since.

His first challenger for the title was Jey Uso and The Tribal Chief made him fall in line after defeating him in dominant fashion. However, Jey challenged Reigns to another match and the two faced off in an 'I Quit' match inside Hell in a Cell where Reigns made sure Jey acknowledged him.

Roman then entered a feud with Kevin Owens where the former Universal Champion took Reigns to the limit during multiple matches. However, he was unable to match The Tribal Chief's physical prowess and failed to become a two-time Universal Champion.

As WrestleMania season rolled around, two very capable challengers emerged in the form of Edge and Daniel Bryan. The three had a spectacular triple threat match at the Show of Shows. In the end Roman Reigns stacked and pinned both Edge and Bryan at the same time.

Following some short feuds with Cesaro, Rey Mysterio and Edge, Reigns was met with Cena. The Head of the Table remained undefeated, running through the Leader of the Cenation at SummerSlam. Roman might now be facing his toughest challenge yet in Brock Lesnar.

