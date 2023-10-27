Roman Reigns to defend against 7-time champion for the first time in nearly eight years at WWE Survivor Series 2023? Fans want it!

Roman Reigns' run as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has crossed over 1100 days and The Tribal Chief is currently operating in God mode when it comes to in-ring competition. However, Survivor Series 2023 could bring a true challenge to the champion.

Earlier this year, The Bloodline entered a feud against John Cena on Friday Night SmackDown. However, AJ Styles came out to defend his former rival to fend off Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. Instead, Sikoa and Jimmy blindsided The Phenomenal One and sent him packing to a local medical facility.

AJ Styles hasn't been seen on weekly television since the attack but fans are hopeful for his return to the brand. The WWE Universe believes that Styles will return around WWE Crown Jewel 2023 to set up a match against The Tribal Chief at WWE Survivor Series 2023.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Many fans believe that a match with Roman Reigns at Survivor Series will help AJ Styles get the edge back that he's been missing over the past few years. Moreover, they think a match against Randy Orton might take place at WWE Royal Rumble 2024.

Roman Reigns could lose the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Randy Orton, according to EC3

Randy Orton and Roman Reigns have a history that dates back to their days in The Authority and The Shield respectively. The two have faced each other numerous times in the past but it's been a while since they last competed against each other.

Speaking On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 said that the promotion might bring back Randy Orton against Roman Reigns as he could be the one to dethrone The Tribal Chief. Check it out:

"Yeah, no one's gonna boo him [Randy Orton] when he comes back. So bring him back a face. Have him in a long-term, fulfilling program with Roman Reigns. Is he the guy to beat him? I mean, he's already over. Like if somebody could, it could be him," said EC3. [3:11 - 3:24]

Last year, Reigns and The Uso viciously attacked Randy Orton and Matt Riddle after they lost their RAW Tag Team Championships. This was The Viper's last televised match before hiatus and revenge on The Tribal Chief could be the perfect way to return to the promotion.

What are your thoughts on AJ Styles? Sound off in the comments section below.

