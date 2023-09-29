Roman Reigns could defend his Undisputed Universal Championship against two massive stars at WrestleMania 40, according to veteran (Exclusive)

Bill Apter believes WWE could have Roman Reigns defend his Undisputed Universal Title against both Cody Rhodes and The Rock at WrestleMania 40.

It's no secret that Cody and The Brahma Bull are the two leading contenders to take on The Head of the Table at The Grandest Stage of Them All next year. Though The American Nightmare seemed destined to finish the story by dethroning Reigns, The Rock's recent return has left fans spoilt for choice.

On the one hand, while Cody challenging Roman Reigns makes the most narrative sense, The Rock facing off against his cousin has been a dream match for years.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter stated that WWE could accommodate Cody Rhodes and The Rock in the main event by booking a three-way match at WrestleMania 40.

"Also, never rule out that there could be a three-way dance as well," said Bill Apter. [6:06 - 6:12]

Samantha Irvin on the possibility of The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40

In a recent interview, Samantha Irvin was asked to share her thoughts on Reigns and The Rock possibly headlining WrestleMania 40 next year. Irvin stated that she could pass out due to excitement and believed it was bound to be "electrifying."

"[What are your thoughts on that if it does happen?] If I don't pass out and I'm like able to watch, I don't know, I can't even answer that because that's just gonna be too electrifying. I don't know," she said.

With WrestleMania 40 still many months away, it's safe to assume the picture ahead will only become clear slowly in the coming weeks and months.

Do you think a three-way match between Cody Rhodes, The Rock, and Roman Reigns should headline WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below.

