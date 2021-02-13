Roman Reigns to defend WWE Universal Championship against Elimination Chamber winner, four entrants announced

WWE has announced a second Elimination Chamber match for the namesake PPV next Sunday to crown the No. 1 contender for Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

On this week's Friday Night SmackDown, Adam Pearce initially announced that Roman Reigns will defend his title inside the Elimination Chamber, like WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

However, Paul Heyman suggested that Roman Reigns doesn't need to enter the Elimination Chamber. Instead, six Superstars will enter the match and the winner will get an immediate Universal Championship shot against Roman Reigns.

Two confirmed entrants for the WWE SmackDown Elimination Chamber match

While Adam Pearce reluctantly agreed to the same, he went on to reveal two participants for the Elimination Chamber match. The first of them is Jey Uso, the right-hand man of Roman Reigns who previously had a heated rivalry with his real-life cousin before ultimately siding with him.

The second confirmed entrant is Kevin Owens, who has had his fair share of issues with Roman Reigns over the last few months. KO has already faced the Universal Champion multiple times, however, he has come up short so far.

SmackDown will further see more qualifying matches to finalize the other four contenders for the Elimination Chamber match. The fact that the winner will have to face Roman Reigns on the same night after the gruesome Elimination Chamber match pretty much guarantees yet another dominating victory for The Tribal Chief.

As for WrestleMania 37, Roman Reigns is rumored to defend his Universal Championship against the 2021 men's Royal Rumble match winner and WWE Hall of Famer, Edge.

Update: Sami Zayn and Baron Corbin defeated Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio to qualify for the WWE SmackDown Elimination Chamber match. Later on SmackDown, Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler will face Daniel Bryan and Cesaro to determine the final two entrants.