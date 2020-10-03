Roman Reigns to defend the WWE Universal Championship in a Hell In A Cell match 

WWE Hell In A Cell takes place on later this month on October 25th. As hinted at on SmackDown, Roman Reigns will now officially defend the WWE Universal Championship at the upcoming PPV in a Hell In A Cell match against Jey Uso. Reigns recently defeated his cousin Jey in a title match at the last PPV, WWE Clash of Champions.

The match was officially confirmed by Kayla Braxton on Talking Smack. Jey Uso said the following about his upcoming match against the 'Tribal Chief' Roman Reigns:

Everyone seen what happened Sunday. He gonna come out here and say I disrespected the family, he disrespected me — he embarrassed me. So, he didn't hit a switch, he hit a real nerve, uce. ... You, Joe, you hit a real nerve, uce. I'm gonna see you at Hell in a Cell. H/T: WrestlingInc

Why Roman Reigns destroyed Jey Uso at WWE Clash of Champions

Roman Reigns returned to WWE at SummerSlam before winning the Universal Championship the following week at Payback in a triple threat match against The Fiend and Braun Strowman.

Reigns then defended his championship against his cousin Jey Uso at WWE Clash of Champions. Reigns destroyed his cousin, forcing Jimmy Uso to come out and throw in the towel on his brother's behalf.

Dave Meltzer recently expained the reason why the match was booked in this way:

Advertisement

In fact the entire Reigns vs. Uso match was one-sided with the storyline that it wasn’t like Uso was ever going to win, but you hoped he would get out of there not being hurt badly. That said, in that case, it worked the way it played out because of the unique story of the big bad older cousin and the somewhat naive underdog younger cousin not in his league, but refusing to be humiliated and would rather take that beating even though it was only making things worse.

Jey Uso and Roman Reigns' HIAC match at the upcoming Hell In a Cell PPV should be another memeorable one. The duo have a ton of chemistry in the ring and could definitely be a classic.