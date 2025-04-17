Roman Reigns demands to be acknowledged by the Raider Nation ahead of WrestleMania 41

Roman Reigns has demanded to be acknowledged by the Raider Nation ahead of WrestleMania 41. He will headline Night 1 of the show in a Triple Threat Match against Seth Rollins and CM Punk.
The OTC finds himself without his Wiseman after Paul Heyman opted to be in the corner of CM Punk for WrestleMania 41. The former WWE Champion revealed his big favor after previously helping the OG Bloodline at Survivor Series: WarGames 2024.
On social media, the Las Vegas Raiders' official Instagram page posted a video of Reigns posing with his customised jersey and demanding to be acknowledged by the Raider Nation.
"Raider Nation, acknowledge me," said Reigns
Check out the video:
Bubba Ray Dudley wants The Rock to confront Roman Reigns after he loses at WrestleMania 41
Bubba Ray Dudley wants to see The Rock confront Roman if he loses at WrestleMania 41.
While The Final Boss' appearance hasn't been confirmed, John Cena will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship on Night 2 after selling his soul to his former rival.
Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Dudley stated that The Rock could unite The Bloodline and have them destroy The OTC. He said:
"The Rock can always confront Roman Reigns and say, 'I was wrong. You are not who I thought you were. You're not The Head of the Table. You're not The Tribal Chief. So, I want my Ula Fala back.' Roman doesn't give it to him... The entire Bloodline sides with The Rock, and he was the entire Bloodline unified once again to destroy Roman Reigns."
Reigns was greeted by The Rock after his win over Solo Sikoa on the RAW on Netflix premiere. The Final Boss put the Ula Fala around his cousin after he defeated the now-former Tribal Chief. However, the two superstars haven't crossed paths since January 6th.