Roman Reigns destroys Seth Rollins over his comments on RAW this past week

Roman Reigns got nearly half an hour on WWE SmackDown tonight, with his time essentially being divided into two parts. While it was certainly the end that will be getting all the attention, his comments towards Seth Rollins were worth highlighting as well.

In case anybody missed it, Seth Rollins confronted Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes this week. The World Heavyweight Champion urged Cody Rhodes to choose him, stating that Roman Reigns' title was the 'Hollywood' title, and took a dig at his part-time status.

In response to his 'little brother' Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns verbally destroyed him, saying that even though he works 10 times less than him, he also makes 10 times more money than him.

In what would eventually become the biggest twist in a night filled with them, Cody Rhodes came out and said that while he planned to challenge Reigns, it won't be at WrestleMania.

Instead, he introduced The Rock back into the mix and the two Samoan family members had a staredown to tease a WrestleMania 40 match.

Reigns' skills on the mic have certainly improved significantly in the last 3.5 years since he returned as The Tribal Chief. He now has an unmatched aura that nobody in his generation has. The Tribal Chief going up against The Great One is a confrontation the entire WWE Universe is waiting to see.

