Roman Reigns discusses his efforts to put the spotlight on his family members

WWE star Roman Reigns spoke about working with his family and The Rock during his current run as champion.

The Tribal Chief has dominated the professional wrestling landscape for the last 1300 days as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He dominated the industry with the help of his family, The Bloodline. After Jey Uso left the stable, it seemed that they were losing steam. However, with the addition of The Rock, the faction has become stronger than before and is set to dominate the company in the future as well.

Speaking at the WrestleMania XL press conference, the champ mentioned that he was all about helping his family members make their way to the top. He pointed out that his title reign set up the storyline and things just got bigger with The Rock in the picture.

"I've used the same mindset the whole time. I'm the high tide, I lift up everybody. The first thing I wanted to do was lift up my family, the Usos, Solo, and Dwayne is no different. Like I said, we primed this thing perfectly. We set the launchpad, and then we placed the Rock and now we took off."

Roman continued stating that the whole Bloodline saga was part of a conscious decision to push The Usos and Solo.

"I could've easily been like, 'Wiseman we got it. We don't need anybody.' But we chose to put The Usos in the spotlight, we chose to put Solo in the spotlight, we chose to lift everybody up. That's my MO man. I'm not messing with this Bloodline thing. This is for real to me." [From 36:20 - 37:10]

Roman Reigns is closing in on a record

This week at WrestleMania, Roman Reigns will become the first WWE Superstar to main event the Show of Shows a record nine times.

After Night One, The Tribal Chief is currently tied for first place with the legendary Hulk Hogan. Both stars have eight WrestleMania main events to their name. However, Roman is slated to headline night two as well going toe-to-toe against Cody Rhodes.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Roman Reigns can maintain his dominance and retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against The American Nightmare.

If you use the quotes in this article, please credit WWE and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : Do you think Roman Reigns will retain the title at WrestleMania? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion