Roman Reigns reveals why John Cena chose to face him at SummerSlam

Roman Reigns recently spoke about his upcoming clash with John Cena. He discussed why Cena opted to challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship.

Over the last year, Roman Reigns has been at his dominant best, taking down the likes of Daniel Bryan, Edge, Cesaro, Kevin Owens and anyone else that dared to challenge his supremacy. However, Reigns encountered a unique challenge when 16-time world champion John Cena returned at Money in the Bank to claim a stake at the WWE Universal Championship.

Speaking to Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, Roman Reigns spoke about his upcoming match with John Cena. The current WWE Universal Champion acknowledged that John Cena had the right idea in challenging him.

Reigns believed that Cena wanted to promote a couple of his movies and there was no better way than taking on the biggest star in the promotion. However, Roman Reigns declared that Cena will come up short during their encounter at SummerSlam:

“If I had a couple of movies to promote, you know what I mean, and wanted to make an impact I’d find the biggest star in sports entertainment and I'd try to pick a fight. I think it's a very clever, very business savvy idea he had. It's just not gonna go the way he wants it.”

Roman Reigns believes his character is his real true self

During the podcast, Roman also mentioned that his current gimmick as The Tribal Chief iss an extension of his true self. Roman mentioned that his segments on screen were a combination of emotions that he sometimes feels.

The current WWE Universal Champion disclosed that he would often be a goofball with his daughter and engage in bragging at a kid level. Reigns also stated that this character helped him explore some aspects that he would not normally get to in real life. Roman Reigns will be in action against John Cena at the Allegiant Stadium for SummerSlam.

Do you think Roman will continue his reign as the Universal Champion or will John Cena dethrone him for a historic 17th reign? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

