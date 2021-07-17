Roman Reigns wins, but Edge gets the last laugh in the first SmackDown match post ThunderDome Era

Roman Reigns, Edge, The Mysterios, and The Usos put on a heck of a first match of the post-ThunderDome Era. The six superstars welcomed the fans back to Houston, Texas in the best possible way.

SmackDown kicked off with a short segment from the company's chairman, Vince McMahon, who wondered where the "hell" the crowd had been, and then came the festivities.

The match was everything one could have wanted from the first SmackDown back in front of a live audience as it had some great work from both the heels and babyfaces. Roman Reigns was egging the crowd on, alongside his cousins, The Usos, and his opponents fought tooth and nail to come out on top.

However, The Bloodline proved to be too much for the trio of Edge, Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio to handle, as the former picked up the win.

Things were looking up for Roman Reigns as it looked like he kicked off the post-ThunderDome Era on the right note. Unfortunately for him, you can never rule out The Rated 'R' Superstar who recovered from an initial attack to lay out The Head of the Table.

Could we be looking at a preview of #MITB this Sunday?! pic.twitter.com/oG0HldMqCE — WWE (@WWE) July 17, 2021

Roman Reigns being forced into submission could very much be the outcome of his Money in the Bank match against Edge this Sunday. This is something the live audience would love to see happen.

Roman Reigns and The Usos will look to surround The Bloodline with championship gold at Money in the Bank

Money in the Bank could be a big night for The Bloodline, as Roman Reigns and his cousins The Usos have a huge opportunity to bring all the gold on SmackDown under one roof.

The Head of the Table will look to continue his dominance over the men's division this Sunday and retain his WWE Universal Championship against Edge.

Meanwhile, Usos will be aiming to become SmackDown Tag Team Champions for a fifth time in their careers as they prepare to take on the current champions, Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

Will Sunday be a historic night for Roman Reigns and his cousins? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

Edited by Greg Bush