Roman Reigns could be even better if he does something 6-time champion used to do, according to WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Pro wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes that Roman Reigns can still be a major part of WWE shows without competing on a regular basis. He brought up Stone Cold Steve Austin and how he was booked during the Attitude Era.

The Tribal Chief no longer shows up on RAW or SmackDown every week, as his contract with the company allows him to work fewer dates. His last appearance was on the red brand following WrestleMania, more than 20 days ago. He's currently not scheduled to compete at Backlash. His next match is expected to take place at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia on May 27.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo shared that if he was a booker in WWE and he couldn't have Roman Reigns or another world champion wrestle every week, he'd come up with different ways to get them featured on the shows.

"If I was the head writer of SmackDown or RAW, and you told me tomorrow 'okay man, Roman Reigns, whoever the champion is, can be prominent on both shows but they're not going to wrestle.' I would have no problem with that. I would be able to think of so many creative ways to get them on the show, things that they can do," said Russo. [1:08:36 - 1:09:00]

Vince Russo on what WWE needs to do with Roman Reigns

Vince Russo also pointed out that back then, Steve Austin wasn't competing every week on RAW either. The Rattlesnake was still involved in major segments during the shows.

Russo believes that the same can be done for Roman Reigns.

"When you look at [Steve] Austin, look at all those things he did: filling the Corvette up with cement, driving the Zamboni in, driving the beer truck in, throwing the belt off the river. They were doing all those things so they didn't have to work matches every week. That was the whole point of doing all that stuff. I just think that's thrown out the window today. Yes, it would be more difficult, but if you were a little bit more creative, they could work less and would be doing other things on the show." [1:09:00 - 1:09:42]

The WWE Draft is set to return on WWE SmackDown this coming Friday night. It'll be interesting to see which brand Roman Reigns will get drafted into.

