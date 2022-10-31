Roman Reigns' Ex-teammate attempted to bring popular AEW star to WWE 

Former WWE Superstar and teammate of Roman Reigns in The Shield, Jon Moxley (a.k.a Dean Ambrose) tried to bring his friend Eddie Kingston to the company for many years.

Prior to establishing their on-screen friendship in AEW, Kingston and Mox's bond was not as public as it is today as the two became friends on the independent wrestling scene. They were professionally separated for a long time whilst Moxley worked in WWE from 2011 to 2019.

Speaking on the ESPR Wrestling Podcast, Kingston said whilst in WWE, his close friend would constantly attempt to show the company higher-ups footage of him, in the hope that they may be reunited.

"Jon [Moxley] would definitely try. He has his ways, you know what I mean. He would hit me up once a year for like three years, ‘Hey, I sent your tape to [William] Regal. And I wouldn’t have his number saved because he changed his number. And every year, I’d be like, ‘Who’s this?’ ‘It’s Mox!’ ‘Yo, what’s up Mox?’ ‘Nothing.’ Then the next year, ‘Hey, I sent more of your stuff to Regal and WWE.’ Then I’d be like, ‘Who is this? Oh it’s Mox.’ ‘What’s up,’ no answer again. It was like that for three years in a row." [H/T 411Mania]

As AEW stars, both Moxley and Eddie Kingston have worked together as both teammates and rivals, most notably from their I Quit Match at Full Gear 2020, when they went to war over the AEW World Championship.

Are Roman Reigns and Jon Moxley still in touch?

Currently, the two former members of The Shield rule over their respective companies as their Undisputed World Champions.

Despite not having worked together for 3 years now, Seth Rollins, the third member of The Shield, told Ariel Helwani on BT Sport that he assumes Roman Reigns and Jon Moxley are still very cordial with each other.

"Between the three of us, and I can't speak for the two of them, but they were closer than I was with either of those guys as like friends off-camera so I assume that they're, you know, still chill. I've never heard anything to the contrary but yeah I've always had a great relationship with those guys," Rollins added. [H/T Sportskeeda]

Check out the full interview below:

Both Moxley and Roman Reigns are set to defend their titles very soon, with Jon due to face off against MJF at AEW Full Gear on November 19th, whilst The Tribal Chief will take on Logan Paul this Saturday at WWE Crown Jewel.

If they faced off today, who would win between Roman Reigns and Jon Moxley? Let us know in the comments section below.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Poll : 0 votes