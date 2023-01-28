Roman Reigns had nothing but praise for fellow WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes during his appearance on The Tonight Show.

Cody Rhodes is all set to make his big return to WWE TV at Royal Rumble 2023. He has been out of action with an injury for several months now. His last match was a winning effort against Seth Rollins inside Hell In A Cell.

Roman Reigns recently appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and had a lot to say about Rhodes.

"We have another guy by the name of Cody Rhodes, he's coming back from injury. He was super white hot. If you go back to, I believe there was a Hell In A Cell match with Seth Rollins. His pectoral muscle is completely torn. Like, in half."

Reigns continued:

"So, if you go back and look, it's completely black, a giant bruise covering this guy. A fourth of his body is completely broken. And he goes out there and he puts on a 40-minute performance and completely wins over the entire fanbase. So, lots of guts, lots of courage in him. He's going to be coming back soon, too." [3:07-3:39]

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes aren't exactly strangers

In 2013, Reigns was still a mid-card star on WWE TV, and The Shield was feuding with Cody Rhodes and Goldust.

Reigns and Seth Rollins battled Rhodes and Goldust on several occasions back then over the WWE Tag Team Championship.

Rhodes and Reigns have come a long way over the past 10 years. Reigns is currently the biggest star in all of pro wrestling. Rhodes made his triumphant WWE return last year and had a full-fledged feud with Seth Rollins.

The American Nightmare would want nothing but to win the Royal Rumble match and go on to battle Roman Reigns on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

