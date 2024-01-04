Roman Reigns to face 10-time WWE champion instead of CM Punk or The Rock at WrestleMania 40, believes 29-year-old rising star

Roman Reigns has been holding the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for over 1221 days. Many Superstars are hungry to lock horns with The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40. NXT star Fallon Henley recently pitched her opinion on who should be an ideal challenger for The Bloodline leader at The Showcase of the Immortals.

The Best in the World announced his spot for the Royal Rumble 2024 and also sent a warning to The Tribal Chief, reminding him that he was the number one Paul Heyman guy before him. The Great One also returned to WWE RAW: Day 1 and teased a showdown with Reigns following the "Head of the Table" reference. The odds for a megastar clash at WrestleMania 40 are stacked.

However, the 29-year-old NXT performer chose Cody Rhodes over The Straight Edge Superstar and Dwayne Johnson. The American Nightmare is an eight-time WWE Tag Team Champion and a two-time Intercontinental Champion.

The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion recently joined Hall of Famer Bully Ray, ECW legend Tommy Dreamer, and Dave LaGreca on the Busted Open Podcast. Henley was asked to give her opinion on who Roman Reigns should possibly face among the likes of The Rock, CM Punk, and Cody Rhodes at the upcoming WrestleMania:

"Honestly, I'd love The Rock, but I think Cody [Rhodes], Cody all the way this year," Henley said. [17:15 - 17:22]

Paul Heyman reacts to Roman Reigns announcement for WWE SmackDown

On the upcoming SmackDown: New Year's Revolution episode, Randy Orton vs. LA Knight vs. LA Knight is set for a triple-threat match. The winner of the contest will face The Bloodline leader at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

With that being said, The Tribal Chief will show his presence on the blue brand show with a blockbuster announcement to make. The Wiseman took to social media to mention that Roman Reigns' return is trending worldwide.

Special Counsel to Reigns has a message for the WWE Universe.

The Tribal Chief will watch his potential adversary closely on this week's SmackDown since Orton, Knight, and Styles are eager to take out Reigns at Royal Rumble.

Do you think Cody Rhodes will face Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania XL? Sound off in the comments section below.

