Roman Reigns should face 38-year-old superstar at WrestleMania 39, according to WWE Universe

Roman Reigns has dominated the company for over two years, and no superstar has come close to pinning or submitting The Tribal Chief inside the squared circle. However, fans feel that Sami Zayn should win the Royal Rumble match and go on to face Reigns at WrestleMania 39 for the titles.

The Head of the Table successfully dominated two years in the company and created his own empire in the form of Wise Man, Honorary Uce, and The Bloodline to defend his throne on several occasions.

Lately, The Tribal Chief hasn't been very Ucey around Sami Zayn and publicly disrespected the Honorary Uce for taking the pin on the final SmackDown of 2022, where Kevin Owens and John Cena won the match.

The tension between Sami Zayn and The Bloodline is quite high, and fans feel Zayn winning the Royal Rumble match and dethroning Roman Reigns as the champion would be the right move. Check it out:

WWE @WWE



Does



#SmackDown After a major upset last week, @WWERomanReigns wants to know one thing:Does @SamiZayn want to be The Tribal Chief? After a major upset last week, @WWERomanReigns wants to know one thing: Does @SamiZayn want to be The Tribal Chief? 👀#SmackDown https://t.co/zCMl8nMJYG

Louis Dangoor @TheLouisDangoor If it wasn’t for The Rock, which you just can’t say no to, I’d 100% be campaigning for Sami Zayn to win the Royal Rumble, main event WrestleMania, and beat Roman Reigns for the Undisputed titles… If it wasn’t for The Rock, which you just can’t say no to, I’d 100% be campaigning for Sami Zayn to win the Royal Rumble, main event WrestleMania, and beat Roman Reigns for the Undisputed titles…

😈 Her Daddy 😈 @HerDaddyJim @WrestlingHumble Instead of forming a tag team with KO and beating The Usos. They should let Sami Zayn win the Royal Rumble. Then have Roman Reigns take him lightly because, well, he’s Sammy Zayn. Then at WM Sami comes out and starts winning. The Bloodline comes out and starts cheating. KO comes @WrestlingHumble Instead of forming a tag team with KO and beating The Usos. They should let Sami Zayn win the Royal Rumble. Then have Roman Reigns take him lightly because, well, he’s Sammy Zayn. Then at WM Sami comes out and starts winning. The Bloodline comes out and starts cheating. KO comes

Cole Clayton @ColeClayton1995 Well it’s officially the month of the Royal Rumble once again. And the 1st one under the Triple H regime!



For the men’s rumble I’m going for the returning Cody Rhodes to win it. But I would absolutely love it to be Sami Zayn



For the women’s rumble I’m going for Rhea Ripley. Well it’s officially the month of the Royal Rumble once again. And the 1st one under the Triple H regime! For the men’s rumble I’m going for the returning Cody Rhodes to win it. But I would absolutely love it to be Sami ZaynFor the women’s rumble I’m going for Rhea Ripley.

Bill Gilman @bgilman66 @ryansatin

Reigns regains the belt in the rematch. @WWEonFOX How about this — @SamiZayn under a mask, wins the Royal Rumble to get the title shot at @WWERomanReigns at Wrestlemania and the @WWEUsos turn on Reigns and help Zayn win the title to show Reigns how much he needs them.Reigns regains the belt in the rematch. @ryansatin @WWEonFOX How about this — @SamiZayn under a mask, wins the Royal Rumble to get the title shot at @WWERomanReigns at Wrestlemania and the @WWEUsos turn on Reigns and help Zayn win the title to show Reigns how much he needs them.Reigns regains the belt in the rematch.

Joshua Neil Ortiz @TooSweetMeBro @WrestlingHumble Honestly if Cody Rhodes doesn't win the Royal Rumble the only person I can think of that could potentially win is Sami Zayn. And before somebody says The Rock the last person that should be winning it is him. @WrestlingHumble Honestly if Cody Rhodes doesn't win the Royal Rumble the only person I can think of that could potentially win is Sami Zayn. And before somebody says The Rock the last person that should be winning it is him.

NJPW Is Back @arnmald With the Elimination Chamber being announced for February and the Royal Rumble coming up in January



We are indeed getting the Double Gold Dash that we saw at WrestleKingdom in 2020



Roman Reigns will defend twice at WrestleMania



Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn is the way to go With the Elimination Chamber being announced for February and the Royal Rumble coming up in January We are indeed getting the Double Gold Dash that we saw at WrestleKingdom in 2020 Roman Reigns will defend twice at WrestleManiaCody Rhodes and Sami Zayn is the way to go

Sara Marshall @smarshxo I am all in on Sami Zayn winning the Royal Rumble and facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania I am all in on Sami Zayn winning the Royal Rumble and facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania

Bradybites @Bradybites Sami Zayn should win the Royal Rumble and defeat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania Sami Zayn should win the Royal Rumble and defeat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania https://t.co/V4yHCFhDoo

It will be interesting to see how The Bloodline treats Sami Zayn after he became the reason for Roman Reigns' first official loss in over three years.

Roman Reigns is set to face Sami Zayn's best friend, Kevin Owens, for the third time at the Royal Rumble premium live event

In 2017, Roman Reigns received an opportunity at the Universal Championship on WWE RAW when he went up against Kevin Owens. The two faced each other in a No Disqualification match at the event with Chris Jericho inside a Shark Cage.

However, Kevin Owens was able to walk out of the event as Braun Strowman attacked The Big Dog and cost him the match. In 2021, The Tribal Chief and The Prizefighter fought on the blue brand for the Universal Championship.

The two faced each other in a Last Man Standing match during the event, which took place under the Thunderdome Era. The Tribal Chief was able to successfully leave with the championship as he was assisted by his Right Hand Man.

Last year, Kevin Owens returned to the blue brand and began feuding with The Bloodline. On the latest episode of SmackDown, it was announced that the two will go head-to-head for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the event.

Do you think Kevin Owens will walk out of the event as the champion of both brands? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes