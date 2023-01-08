Roman Reigns should face 38-year-old superstar at WrestleMania 39, according to WWE Universe

Roman Reigns has dominated the company for over two years, and no superstar has come close to pinning or submitting The Tribal Chief inside the squared circle. However, fans feel that Sami Zayn should win the Royal Rumble match and go on to face Reigns at WrestleMania 39 for the titles.
The Head of the Table successfully dominated two years in the company and created his own empire in the form of Wise Man, Honorary Uce, and The Bloodline to defend his throne on several occasions.
Lately, The Tribal Chief hasn't been very Ucey around Sami Zayn and publicly disrespected the Honorary Uce for taking the pin on the final SmackDown of 2022, where Kevin Owens and John Cena won the match.
The tension between Sami Zayn and The Bloodline is quite high, and fans feel Zayn winning the Royal Rumble match and dethroning Roman Reigns as the champion would be the right move. Check it out:
It will be interesting to see how The Bloodline treats Sami Zayn after he became the reason for Roman Reigns' first official loss in over three years.
Roman Reigns is set to face Sami Zayn's best friend, Kevin Owens, for the third time at the Royal Rumble premium live event
In 2017, Roman Reigns received an opportunity at the Universal Championship on WWE RAW when he went up against Kevin Owens. The two faced each other in a No Disqualification match at the event with Chris Jericho inside a Shark Cage.
However, Kevin Owens was able to walk out of the event as Braun Strowman attacked The Big Dog and cost him the match. In 2021, The Tribal Chief and The Prizefighter fought on the blue brand for the Universal Championship.
The two faced each other in a Last Man Standing match during the event, which took place under the Thunderdome Era. The Tribal Chief was able to successfully leave with the championship as he was assisted by his Right Hand Man.
Last year, Kevin Owens returned to the blue brand and began feuding with The Bloodline. On the latest episode of SmackDown, it was announced that the two will go head-to-head for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the event.
Do you think Kevin Owens will walk out of the event as the champion of both brands? Sound off in the comments section below.