Roman Reigns faces criticism from wrestling veteran for taking time off - "He was the hottest thing in the company"

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently spoke about Roman Reigns' part-time schedule. The star has been appearing on only a few select dates over the past year.

Roman was at the top of the mountain in WWE for over three years. He reigned supreme as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, with The Bloodline as his enforcers. However, that reign came crashing down at WrestleMania 40 when the determined Cody Rhodes finally dethroned the Tribal Chief.

Speaking on a recent episode of Keepin' IT 100, Konnan felt that Roman had worked very hard to become the top guy in the company. However, the veteran noted that staying off TV for weeks on end was hurting his credibility.

"It's so funny because he was the hottest thing in the company, bro. You work your whole career to be the man. And now that you are the man, you're taking time off? A lot of time off," Konnan said. [From 8:10 - 8:19]

Roman Reigns will return soon

After weeks of absence from the WWE TV, Roman Reigns will finally make his return ahead of WrestleMania 41.

WWE rolled out an official announcement stating that the Original Tribal Chief will be present for SmackDown tapings on March 21 in Bologna, Italy, and again on March 28 in London, England. Roman also responded to the announcement, claiming that the WWE Universe in Europe would be exposed to his greatness.

Interestingly, Roman Reigns also mentioned issuing receipts for some past instances. This could suggest that the star has some unfinished business with his former SHIELD teammate, Seth Rollins. The Visionary had brutally attacked Reigns after the Royal Rumble, putting him on the shelf for weeks.

