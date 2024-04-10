Roman Reigns facing 45-year-old major WWE Superstar after returning from reported hiatus would be awesome, says veteran

Former WWE Superstar Matt Morgan recently praised the idea of Roman Reigns potentially clashing with CM Punk.

Last Sunday, The Tribal Chief's historic Undisputed WWE Universal Championship reign ended when he lost his title to Cody Rhodes in the main event of night two of WrestleMania XL. According to recent reports, The leader of The Bloodline could go on hiatus following his loss to The American Nightmare.

Meanwhile, CM Punk has been out of action with an injury since January. While discussing potential opponents for The Best in the World upon his return to action, Matt Morgan's co-host, Raj Giri, suggested Roman Reigns' name. The former superstar agreed that a match between The Tribal Chief and the 45-year-old RAW star would be "awesome."

"[Punk vs Roman, I feel like that would be awesome.] Oh, yeah. That would be," he said. [36:36 - 36:40]

Matt Morgan wants Drew McIntyre to face Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes

Although Drew McIntyre defeated Seth Rollins to capture the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL, his title reign was cut short when Damian Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract and beat him for the title.

On his Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan claimed McIntyre would be an ideal opponent for newly-crowned Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

"The only person that I think Cody could have faced that's hot is Drew McIntyre. Somebody that has to be two things: one, he has to be hot. And two: has to be the heel in which the crowd is already conditioned to booing this person automatically. So, they're not going to out cheer versus Cody, which will help Cody because he needs to be in cheered situation still. Keep that in mind," he said.

McIntyre attempted to receive another shot at the World Heavyweight Title when he competed in a Fatal Four-Way number-one contender's match on RAW last Monday. However, CM Punk interfered to stop him from delivering a Claymore to Jey Uso, allowing the latter to pin The Scottish Warrior. It will be interesting to see how McIntyre will retaliate against Punk.

Would you like to see Roman Reigns face CM Punk? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

Please credit Gigantic Pop and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here