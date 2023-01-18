Next week on RAW XXX, The Bloodline and fans are set to acknowledge The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns, with stars of both younger and older generations set to appear. A family member of The Tribal Chief, Samu has confirmed his appearance for the show.

Roman has ruled as the head of the Anoa'i family for more than two years, whilst also reigning as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Members of the Anoa'i family include legends like The Usos, Rikishi, Yokozuna, The Rock, and Umaga.

During a recent interview with The Daily Item, the former WWE Superstar and Tag Team Champion confirmed spoke about the upcoming "acknowledgment ceremony."

"I want to thank the WWE for everything they have done for myself and my family," Anoa'i said. "I look forward to next week when I can see a lot of familiar faces and be reunited with a lot of my family members." H/T Wrestling News

A member of The Anoa'i family who has not yet confirmed his presence on the show is The Rock, with many hoping that his appearance will begin the build for a dream match between him and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania Hollywood in April.

Another family member of Roman Reigns says WWE is preparing a documentary on the Samoan Dynasty

Former WWE Superstar Manu has confirmed that the company is currently in the early stages of a documentary about their family's time in the business.

During a recent interview on Busted Open Radio, Manu, who is the cousin of Roman Reigns, confirmed the forthcoming documentary.

"I’ve got a lot of exciting news lately. WWE, they’ve been calling a lot lately. We just filmed a whole documentary on The Samoan Dynasty. They came over to my training center and we filmed a lot of it there and what else? The ‘Hidden Treasures’, WWE Hidden Treasures." [H/T: Post Wrestling]

Given the recent and past successes of the iconic wrestling family, it is surprising that the company has waited this long to showcase the many historic moments in the Samoan Dynasty's history.

Who is your all-time favorite member of The Samoan Dynasty? Let us know in the comments section below.

An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.

Poll : 0 votes