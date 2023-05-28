Roman Reigns' family member reacts to The Bloodline's implosion at WWE Night of Champions

The Bloodline finally collapsed at WWE Night of Champions as Jimmy Uso had enough of Roman Reigns' continuous berating and decided to hit back at the Tribal Chief. Jimmy laid out Reigns with multiple Superkicks, causing a major buzz in the wrestling community. Anoa'i family member Tamina also reacted to the incident on Twitter.

Jimmy and Jey came out at Night of Champions to help Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns in their match against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. However, the duo's night did not go according to the plans as they mistakingly double Superkicked Sikoa.

The former tag team champions were then confronted by The Tribal Chief, who once again lambasted them. But this time, Jimmy decided to answer back as he took out The Bloodline leader while a distraught Jey watched from the side.

Tamina, who is also a member of the legendary Anoa'i family, took to Twitter to react to what went down at Night of Champions. The female WWE star was seemingly speechless, with her cousins fighting among themselves.

Tamina made her main roster debut alongside The Usos in 2010. She has been absent from weekly TV programming since Royal Rumble earlier this year. She was drafted to the blue brand during the recently concluded draft but has yet to appear on the show.

Jimmy's actions also resulted in Roman suffering his first loss at a premium live event in 1260 days. Click here to read more about it.

What's next for Roman Reigns and The Bloodline in WWE?

Jimmy Uso crashed Roman Reigns' dream of holding four titles at Night of Champions. However, Jey Uso did not join his brother in attacking The Tribal Chief and even advised Jimmy against it. This has cast major doubt on the Bloodline's status as no one knows where Jey's loyalty lies.

Roman Reigns will most likely address the situation on the upcoming edition of SmackDown, where he will also celebrate 1000 days as the Universal Champion.

Fans are bound to be glued to their seats to know what's next for the heel stable that dominated WWE for over two years.

