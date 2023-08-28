Roman Reigns' family member sends a three-word message after the tragic death of Bray Wyatt

Following Bray Wyatt's tragic death, the professional wrestling world poured in with their heartfelt reactions in honor of the former Universal Champion.

The tributes continued courtesy of Zilla Fatu, a member of the legendary Anoa'i family. Taking to Instagram, Fatu reacted to Seth Rollins' recent tribute to Wyatt at a live event. He sent out a three-word message in honor of the late superstar.

"LONG LIVE BRAY" wrote Fatu

Check out Fatu's comment on Instagram:

Roman Reigns' family member The Rock also reacted to Bray Wyatt's passing

Roman Reigns' family member and wrestling legend, The Rock, sent a heartfelt message in honor of the late Bray Wyatt.

Taking to Instagram, The Great One mentioned how heartbroken he was and sent his condolences to the Rotunda family. He also shared a video of his confrontation with The Wyatt Family from WrestleMania 32. The Rock wrote:

"You will be missed, my friend. Deeply missed 🕊️ 💔 Im heartbroken for the Rotunda family over Windham Rotunda’s passing. What an incredible shining star he was in our squared circle 💫 I LOVED his presence, promos, in ring work and most importantly - his connection with the @wwe universe. Bray Wyatt was a very unique, cool, rare, ORIGINAL and AUTHENTIC character — which is actually very hard to create in our crazy world of pro wrestling,"

The Rock reflected on his confrontation with Wyatt and mentioned that he wanted to see how the crowd would react to a potential match between them. Rock added:

"Very few have done it. Bray was one of them. So at WRESTLEMANIA 32 - in front of the largest crowd in WWE HISTORY - 101,763 rabid @wwe universe fans…Bray and I, decided to GO FOR IT and “test the waters” to see how the crowd would react to a potential ROCK vs BRAY WYATT future WrestleMania match. Needless to say, we got our answer 🤯⚡️🏟️ My love, strength and mana to the Wyndham family. Love you guys and stay strong. As always, Bray….”thank you for the house,’"

Wyatt returned to WWE in 2022 and feuded with LA Knight, whom he defeated at this year's Royal Rumble PLE.

