Roman Reigns' family member teases signing with AEW, spotted with Tony Khan and other superstars

A member of Roman Reigns' Anoa'i family has teased the possibility of signing with All Elite Wrestling.

The superstar in question here is Zilla Fatu, the son of the late WWE legend Umaga. Fatu made his professional wrestling debut under Booker T's Reality of Wrestling. He has also appeared for other promotions, including GCWA.

Taking to Twitter, Fatu posted photos with Tony Khan, Chris Jericho, Daniel Garcia, and Isiah Kassidy. He also posted a photo with up-and-coming AEW star Nick Wayne with an interesting choice of caption.

"WHAT A NIGHT #MORETHANBLESSED," Zilla Fatu shared.

Check out Zilla Fatu's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Zilla Fatu provided an update after leaving Reality of Wrestling

After making his debut under Reality of Wrestling, Zilla Fatu opted to depart from Booker T's promotion.

Speaking in an interview with Apple & Grapes, Fatu opened up about his departure from Reality of Wrestling. He stated that he departed from the promotion on a positive note and showcased his respect for Booker T.

Zilla Fatu said:

"It's all love. It's all respect. I still want to see Booker T and his school thrive. For me, it was just my vision was different. Me and Book, we already had a conversation and some things can't work. My vision and his vision, what he had lined up, it just didn't connect. We parted ways, respectfully, we're still on good terms. It's not like, 'I don't want to see you win no more.' It's all love. I have to go this way, he has to go this way. Everybody has to understand that everybody has different ways to the top. That's all I can speak on that. I still want to see them win."

Expand Tweet

Fatu's next move in the world of professional wrestling is yet to be revealed. It remains to be seen if he joins Roman Reigns and co. in WWE.

Would you like to see Roman Reigns add Zilla Fatu to The Bloodline? Sound off in the comments section below!

What happened to little Nicholas who teamed up with Braun Strowman all those years ago? Find out right here.