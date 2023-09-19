Samoan wrestler breaks silence after departing major promotion; gives update on relationship with WWE legend

Zilla Fatu has shared his thoughts on his recent departure from Reality of Wrestling, a promotion run by WWE legend Booker T.

Fatu is the son of the late great Umaga, who was one of the most terrifying and scary performers in WWE history. However, he passed away at an untimely age of 36 in 2009. Zilla Fatu followed in his father and Anoa'i family's footsteps to join the business and has become a rising star on the independent circuit.

Fatu made his in-ring debut in July and was touted to be a big star for Reality of Wrestling. However, Booker T recently revealed that the 27-year-old had departed the promotion due to "irreconcilable differences." Now, Zilla Fatu has shared his thoughts on his exit from ROW in an interview with Apple & Grapes.

Fatu revealed that he departed the promotion on a positive note and added he was rooting for ROW to succeed. He also mentioned that he had conversations with Booker T, only after which they decided to part ways due to different visions. Fatu stated that he was grateful to ROW for giving him a start in the business.

"It's all love. It's all respect. I still want to see Booker T and his school thrive. For me, it was just my vision was different. Me and Book, we already had a conversation and some things can't work. My vision and his vision, what he had lined up, it just didn't connect. We parted ways, respectfully, we're still on good terms. It's not like, 'I don't want to see you win no more.' It's all love. I have to go this way, he has to go this way. Everybody has to understand that everybody has different ways to the top. That's all I can speak on that. I still want to see them win," said Zilla Fatu. (H/T Fightful)

Zilla Fatu wants to feud with Dominik Mysterio in WWE

In the same interview, Zilla Fatu spoke about possibly feuding with Dominik Mysterio sometime down the line in WWE. The 27-year-old even suggested a storyline idea, saying it could see him being the one who guided Dominik when he was sent to prison earlier this year, only for the latter to abandon him.

"I can definitely see me and Dom having a feud. Like, the storyline could be basically, you know, he came to prison, and I was the one looking out for him, and then he was like, he went home. He said he was gonna take care of me, but he left me in the pen to rot in hell," said Fatu.

It remains to be seen if Zilla Fatu makes his way to WWE now that he's longer associated with Reality of Wrestling or any other promotion.

Would you like to see Fatu join The Bloodline if WWE brings him under their umbrella? Sound off in the comments section below.