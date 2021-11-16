Roman Reigns wins a prestigious award from Make A Wish

It's heartwarming to see wrestlers give back to the community with their actions outside the ring and Roman Reigns is the best to do it. The Tribal Chief of SmackDown is an absolute monster in action, demolishing everyone on his way to the top. Reigns has always made time for the fans on his journey to the top.

So it made sense for Make A Wish to honor Reigns by naming him a recipient of the Chris Greicius Celebrity Award for wish granting.

Make A Wish has been closely attached to WWE superstars, and for the last few years, Roman Reigns has been a part of almost every WWE video. The Head of the Table has been almost as active as one of WWE's most legendary figures John Cena.

The Chris Greicius Celebrity Award from Make A Wish is a highly distinguished honor that started back in 1990. The award was named in honor of a 7-year old boy whose wish was to become a police officer, inspiring a group of people to fulfill this wish.

Roman Reigns joins a line of respected people including Patrick Mahomes, Shawn Mendes and JoJo Siwa in being bestowed with this esteemed honor by the Make A Wish Foundation of America.

Roman Reigns is set to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is set to make an appearance on this week's Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The appearance comes just days before his upcoming match with WWE Champion Big E at Survivor Series.

The sit-down appearance on the Tonight Show by Roman Reigns on Wednesday will most likely promote the Survivor Series match. Being a huge opportunity for WWE to attract people to the pay-per-view by engaging fans in the matchup.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is a late-night talk show that airs on NBC. The show has previously featured stars from WWE such as John Cena, Triple H, and The New Day.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Will you be tuning in to The Tonight Show to see what Roman Reigns has to say? Let us know down below.

What's next for Eva Marie? A former WWE writer has a suggestion for her.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Will Roman Reigns overcome Big E at Survivor Series? Yes No 12 votes so far