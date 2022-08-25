Roman Reigns details why he was not on the card for major WWE Premium Live Event this year

Top WWE Superstar Roman Reigns recently revealed why he was not part of the recent major show, Money In The Bank.

As one of the biggest stars in the company, it was surprising that The Tribal Chief was not featured on one of the biggest shows of the year. However, since WrestleMania 38 in April, Roman has been working a lighter schedule with WWE.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Reigns explained why he did not appear on Money In The Bank last July.

"Well, the strategy for the first few months after Mania [38] was to be on Money in the Bank but once the show was changed and it was moved away from the Allegiant Stadium into the [MGM Grand Garden] Arena, we re-strategized and we just kind of stayed on the path of hitting these huge ones going into the winter so, once Money in the Bank was moved, I was pulled from that and we knew we were gonna hit SummerSlam and then also Cardiff being a huge stadium show as well, being a huge international show, it was just I knew I was gonna be a part of that one so, for me, it wasn’t a surprise." H/T Post Wrestling

For over 700 days, Roman has been a title holder, currently sitting on top of the pile as the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Roman Reigns is ready for his next challenge

Having been a world champion for almost two years, The Head of The Table has faced off against the best superstars that WWE has to offer.

His next foe comes in the form of Drew McIntyre, with the two set to face off at Clash At The Castle on September 3rd in Cardiff, Wales.

Roman Reigns recently tweeted after last week's SmackDown to showcase that he is ready to take on the Scotsman in the Welsh capital.

"A man living in #GODMode. #Smackdown #WWECastle" H/T Twitter

As the current champion, Roman Reigns has beaten all of his challengers in WWE, including Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Edge, Goldgerg and many more.

Who do you think will win at Clash At The Castle? Let us know in the comment section below.

