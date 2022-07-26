Roman Reigns breaks character to comment on his less demanding WWE schedule 

Roman Reigns recently shared his thoughts on his much less demanding schedule as a WWE Superstar.

Since defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 in April, The Tribal Chief has not been seen on WWE programming on a regular weekly basis.

During a recent interview on the Today Show, the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion said how working fewer dates has allowed him to spend more time with his wife and 5 children.

"When you have that many kids, you really have to have a schedule and just try to get everything in line and you're just kind of treating it like a business because there's just so many of them and you have to try to delegate and give them all as much attention as possible. So it's been great, you know, my schedule shifted around a little bit so I have a lot more time at home now and I can feel that relationship strengthening and those bonds are getting better and better so it's a very blessed situation." From 1:29 to 1:54

The Head of the Table will no doubt be all business this Saturday at SummerSlam as he prepares to take on Brock Lesnar in a last-man standing match as he defends the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Former WWE Manager thinks Roman Reigns should lose his titles

As a champion, the 37 year old superstar has held the WWE Universal title for almost 700 days.

Whilst some want to see him remain champion, wrestling legend Dutch Mantell (a.k.a Zeb Colter) stated during a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, that Roman Reigns should lose his championships in order for somebody else to get their time in the spotlight.

"I think it will, I think it'll carry more weight actually because they may present it in a different way, I think you know as good as Roman is and as hard as he has worked, I think everybody in WWE right now at this time is suffering from Roman fatigue," said Mantell. "They are tired of Roman, that is not because they dislike him, they just want somebody else." H/T Sportskeeda

Although some sections of the WWE fanbase want Roman Reigns to be dethroned, there are many who want to see him continue his complete reign of dominance in the months to come.

