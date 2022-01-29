"I hate you" - Roman Reigns finally breaks down over Seth Rollins betraying The Shield

Today, Roman Reigns might be the most dominant heel in WWE, but he confirmed that he is still not over Seth Rollins' infamous betrayal that broke up The Shield.

There was a time when Reigns, Rollins, and former WWE Superstar Dean Ambrose ruled the main roster together. Their chemistry saw The Shield become one of the most famous stables in history.

It all came to an unfortunate end when The Architect betrayed his brothers as part of The Authority's "Plan B." Things were never the same for the three superstars who pursued different journeys after the group split up.

Seth Rollins was bragging about the times when he has bettered Roman Reigns in the past during their promo war on SmackDown tonight. He brought up Reigns' WWE suspension and gloated about stealing his first-ever WrestleMania moment, but none of that seemed to have a visible effect on The Tribal Chief.

However, the tone immediately changed when Rollins brought up his betrayal that broke up The Shield. He was quoted as saying:

"What about the time when I took a steel chair to your back and changed the game forever? That one stings a little bit, doesn't it? Well, let me tell you something about that moment. When I took that chair and I put it in your back I knew what I was doing, it was for your own good. I knew it would catapult you into superstardom. So, you have got me to thank for all the money, all the private jets, all the huge vacations, all the WrestleMania main events."

He ended his speech by sarcastically saying, "Love you, Brother." Those words evidently touched a nerve with Roman Reigns, who could not move past his challengers' words. The Universal Champion admitted to attempting forgiveness only to reveal that he never moved on from that betrayal.

"Chair on my back? Breaking up The Shield? I tried to forgive you, I really have. But I will never forgive you for what you did to us. I hate you," said Roman Reigns.

After that, both superstars were involved in a light physical altercation as Rollins again dodged Reigns and escaped the ring. If anything, The Architect proved that he could get inside the champion's head ahead of their title match scheduled for Royal Rumble.

Seth Rollins wins a huge advantage over Roman Reigns

Last week on WWE SmackDown, Seth Rollins came prepared to deprive Roman Reigns of his trusted allies. There's no denying that The Usos have played a huge role in making Reigns the longest-reigning Universal Champion in WWE history.

Rollins proposed that if he and Kevin Owens beat The Usos, the SmackDown Tag Team Champions would be banned from ringside during their title match at Royal Rumble. At the same time, a loss would have meant that he would have had to forfeit his championship opportunity.

Their bout came to a surprising end when Reigns interfered and hit Rollins with a Superman Punch. That effectively sealed the RAW Superstars' victory via disqualification and ensured that The Usos wouldn't be present at ringside during the Universal Championship match this Saturday.

Roman Reigns has never defeated Seth Rollins in a world title clash before. Can he finally beat The Architect all by himself at Royal Rumble 2022?

