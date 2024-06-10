Roman Reigns finally making his blockbuster return at SummerSlam 2024, says WWE legend, for a dream clash

A WWE Hall of Famer has predicted that Roman Reigns could soon make his much-anticipated return and have a blockbuster match at SummerSlam 2024. Rikishi believes The Tribal Chief could take on Solo Sikoa in a dream clash at The Biggest Party of The Summer.

The Big Dog has been away from the spotlight since WrestleMania 40, where he lost his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes. Amid his absence, Sikoa has taken over control of The Bloodline. The Tribal Heir dumped Jimmy Uso out of the stable immediately after The Show of Shows and added Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa to the heel faction.

The recent events could result in a civil war within the faction once Roman Reigns returns. During the latest episode of his Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast, the WWE legend predicted that he could see Solo Sikoa standing his ground even after The Tribal Chief returns.

Rikishi claimed the deadlock could pave the way for a dream match between Roman Reigns and Sikoa at SummerSlam 2024.

"I almost see Roman [Reigns] coming in and Solo [Sikoa] standing his ground, because that could be something with the outstanding performance of Solo holding it down since Roman is out of the picture. He's been doing a very good job of building his brand and holding that part of The Bloodline. I guess they call it Bloodline 2.0,'' Rikishi said.

The veteran wrestler added:

''I'm always thinking about what the fans would like to see. If fans want to see it, that definitely makes money. We all know Solo was the kind of The Enforcer for Roman, and how good would it be to see that even if it's just for one match? It could be at SummerSlam or at a big event.'' (24:25 -25:39)

Ryback thinks Roman Reigns could return as a babyface

A few days ago on Ryback TV, the former Intercontinental Champion pitched the idea of Roman Reigns turning babyface for the first time in years upon his return. Ryback suggested that a fan-favorite version of Reigns could be the ideal scenario to head into if WWE were planning to have him take on The Rock at WrestleMania 41.

"They [WWE] wanted to do The Rock vs. Roman, right? They want to do that. That's on their board. So now what they have to do is find a creative way to get there. They're going to make it such a good storyline and develop it. With The Rock probably going to come back at some point, my guess is maybe next year WrestleMania or something, but Roman is probably going to have a babyface return and where we're going to finally get that match," Ryback said.

Roman Reigns vs. The Rock has been a long-rumored dream match. It will be interesting to see if the marquee clash takes place at next year's Showcase of the Immortals.

