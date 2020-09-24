Roman Reigns finally reacts to The Rock's statement about a WrestleMania 37 match

The Rock recently spoke to Hiram Garcia on his YouTube channel, and The Great One stated that he would be open to having a WrestleMania 37 match against Roman Reigns. The Rock even revealed how he would book the mega match against his cousin.

"Feels like the one that would make sense, right, would be Roman. In terms of box-office draw… I know how that conversation goes. 'Listen, here's what we're thinking. Roman beats you now at this WrestleMania. But, listen, before you guys say anything. Then on the next one… that's when… But you know what, the truth is, I would be honored not only to share the ring with Roman and to go back to the WWE. But of course, I would be honored to have him raise his hand in that one." (h/t Wrestlingnews.co)

Roman Reigns reacts to the possibility of facing The Rock at WrestleMania 37

Roman Reigns has now responded to The Rock's comments about possibly having the high-profile WrestleMania showdown.

The official Twitter handle of WWE on BT Sport released a tweet about how they were on the hype train regarding the possible match between Roman Reigns and The Rock.

"I would be honored, not only to share the ring with Roman and go back to WWE but have him raise his hand." pic.twitter.com/DiJ1IyeD50 — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) September 23, 2020

The Big Dog reacted to the tweet with the following comment:

.@TheRock at #WrestleMania... Jey @WWEUsos at #WWEClash, my responsibility is putting our family’s name on top of the card and at the center of @WWE Universe. https://t.co/4uIOz0zHbb — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) September 23, 2020

Roman Reigns is currently the WWE Universal Champion on SmackDown, and The Big Dog has a new attitude to himself ever since joining forces with Paul Heyman.

'The Tribal Chief' will defend the title against Jey Uso at Clash of Champions, and the widespread belief is that Reigns will retain the Championship. It could even be a one-sided affair as WWE reportedly wants Roman Reigns to take Brock Lesnar's position in the company.

Roman Reigns vs. The Rock is a dream match that has been talked about for years, and the WWE would surely want to book it someday before it's too late.

WrestleMania 37, also known as WrestleMania Hollywood, is still scheduled to take place at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on March 28th, 2021. Booking Roman Reigns vs. The Rock as the showcase match will be a no-brainer if WWE manages to get the fans back for the PPV.