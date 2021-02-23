Roman Reigns finally responds to Edge after being attacked at Elimination Chamber

In the aftermath of Edge's attack at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, Roman Reigns has now responded to his apparent WrestleMania opponent. Taking to social media, The Tribal Chief sent a stern warning to the Rated-R Superstar and simply reminded Edge that the reigning Universal Champion is still the 'Head of the Table'.

After weeks of back-and-forth, Edge made it clear at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view that he has chosen Roman Reigns for his WrestleMania 37 opponent. Following Reigns' successful title defense over Daniel Bryan on the night, the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble winner speared Reigns and pointed at the WrestleMania sign.

Edge took to Twitter to reflect on his attack on Roman Reigns, to which the latter responded by claiming that following their WrestleMania match, Edge will refer to the current Universal Champion as "My Tribal Chief".

When it’s done.

You’ll write “My Tribal Chief”. https://t.co/KID5dDB2y9 — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) February 22, 2021

At Elimination Chamber, Daniel Bryan came out victorious against five other Superstars in the SmackDown Chamber Match. However, moments later, the former WWE Champion eventually fell victim to Roman Reigns, who defended his title against Bryan to mark another dominant victory.

With his win over Bryan, The Tribal Chief has shifted his focus towards WrestleMania 37. Unless WWE decides to have Roman Reigns defend the Universal Championship at the Fastlane pay-per-view, the path to Reigns vs. Edge should be clear from here onwards.

Edge has chosen Roman Reigns as his opponent for WrestleMania 37

Edge kick-started 2021 with a historic win when he won his second Royal Rumble. The former multiple-time WWE World Champion entered the Rumble at No. 1 and lasted all the way until the end to guarantee his place at WrestleMania 37.

For weeks, Edge has been teasing who he will select as his opponent for WrestleMania. The former WWE Champion even appeared on NXT and put both Pete Dunne and reigning NXT Champion, Finn Balor, on notice. And on RAW, Edge also had exchanges with now-former WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre.

However, at this year's Grandest Stage of Them All, it will indeed be the Spear vs. Spear, with Edge and Roman Reigns facing off and the Universal Championship on the line.