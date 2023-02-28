Following outstanding displays in the ring against top WWE stars like Roman Reigns, Rey Mysterio, and The Miz, Logan Paul recently received praise from Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff.

After many expected Logan to be just another celebrity looking for a one-off WWE match, the 27-year-old has proven his doubters wrong over the past year with his impressive accolades every time he has stepped foot in the ring.

During a recent interview with Kick Rocks, Eric Bischoff stated how impressed he has been with Logan Paul since he decided to sign for WWE.

"He’s, you know, class of all his own. We’re already kind of taking him for granted. Every time I see that guy do something in the ring, I keep going, ‘You know what? Two years ago, none of this stuff is going on.’ I mean, to be able to learn and perform physically at the incredibly high level that Logan’s performing at, if you didn’t know better, you would think this guy has been in the ring for 10 years. That is so hard to achieve, I can’t even imagine how he’s been able to do it. He’s a phenom in that." H/T (WrestlingInc)

The YouTuber turned pro wrestler's most memorable display in the ring so far was his losing effort against Roman Reigns last November at Crown Jewel for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Logan Paul on his match against Roman Reigns

Given how dominant The Head of the Table has been over the past year, very few gave the 27-year-old a chance last November. However, Paul managed to make the match an almost 50/50 contest.

Speaking in a WWE Digital Exclusive interview after the match, Logan was asked how it felt to go one-on-one with Roman Reigns.

"No nerves, to be honest," said Logan Paul. "Like when you prepare as much as I do for events of this magnitude, there's nothing left to do but to go show up and perform. And honestly, like, this is what I do best. This is what I do best in the world. I discovered it at 27, but I feel so comfortable in the ring. I'll be doing this for a long time." [01:46 - 02:09] H/T (Sportskeeda)

WWE @WWE @LoganPaul gives an exclusive behind the scenes look of an incredible night at #WWECrownJewel .@LoganPaul gives an exclusive behind the scenes look of an incredible night at #WWECrownJewel. https://t.co/OzREBtLvEl

With his rivalry with Roman Reigns now over, Logan is now set to face another former member of The Shield, Seth Rollins, after Paul recently screwed the former Universal Champion out of multiple big wins in recent weeks.

