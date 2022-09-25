"People will do anything for a T-shirt these days" - Roman Reigns' former rival takes a shot at Sami Zayn after WWE SmackDown

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns' former rival AJ Styles took a dig at Sami Zayn after he received a customized Honorary Uce shirt on SmackDown.

The Bloodline kicked off this week's SmackDown with Reigns asking Solo Sikoa to acknowledge him. During the closing stages of the segment, The Tribal Chief questioned Zayn, asking him why he was representing The Bloodline.

Things eventually took a turn, with Roman Reigns officially acknowledging the former Intercontinental Champion as an Honorary Uce.

In response, The Phenomenal One took to Twitter to express his displeasure regarding Zayn's actions this past Friday night. He quoted a post from Zayn, who expressed his pleasure at being officially crowned an Honorary Uce.

"Man, people will do anything for a T-shirt these days… #pathetic," wrote Styles.

Check out Styles' tweet below:

How fans reacted to AJ Styles' tweet after Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn's SmackDown segment?

In reaction to AJ Styles' tweet, fans called out The Phenomenal One for taking digs at Sami Zayn.

Twitter user @mrprofessor318 questioned if Styles was "merch shaming" the Honorary Uce.

Check out the Twitter reactions:

Fans also provided exciting fantasy booking ideas and theories by replying to the former WWE Champion.

A few Twitter users suggested that The Bloodline will now set their sights on Styles, who will receive assistance from The Judgment Day. In recent weeks, Finn Balor has invited his former ally to join the faction.

Whereas, another Twitter user claimed that the WWE Universe could witness the return of Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson, who will once again reunite with Styles.

Check out the additional Twitter reactions:

Sal🥚 @esaeldei @AJStylesOrg The Bloodline attack AJ. Finn and the rest of TJD save AJ. And boom, Bloodline vs TJD + AJ Survivor Series War Games! @AJStylesOrg The Bloodline attack AJ. Finn and the rest of TJD save AJ. And boom, Bloodline vs TJD + AJ Survivor Series War Games!

almostbobsaget @almostbobsaget @esaeldei @AJStylesOrg Nah, more realistically Gallows and Anderson will return and team with AJ against TJD. @esaeldei @AJStylesOrg Nah, more realistically Gallows and Anderson will return and team with AJ against TJD.

Vicky @PurpleMidneight YO'. MESS. From your tweets to Roman's eyes so we can all see this on TV. Enough time has passed. It's time for another chapter. @AJStylesOrg TALK.YO'.MESS.From your tweets to Roman's eyes so we can all see this on TV. Enough time has passed. It's time for another chapter. @AJStylesOrg TALK. 👏 YO'. 👏 MESS. 👏 From your tweets to Roman's eyes so we can all see this on TV. Enough time has passed. It's time for another chapter.😌 https://t.co/bQnFDMwi8p

Interestingly enough, though, Roman Reigns and AJ Styles are set to face each other for the first time in six years on September 24 on Saturday Night's Main Event. The two men faced each other in May of 2016 when The Phenomenal One was new to WWE.

What do you make of Styles' dig at Sami Zayn? Let us know in the comments section below.

