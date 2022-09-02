Roman Reigns' longtime former WWE rival thinks his match isn't the "real main event" of Clash at the Castle

Sheamus apparently doesn't believe that Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre is the "real main event" of WWE Clash At The Castle.

WWE Clash at the Castle is set to emanate from the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, on September 3, 2022. The show will likely be headlined by the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre.

The card also features an Intercontinental Title match pitting Gunther against former WWE Champion Sheamus.

McIntyre recently shared an incredible piece of graffiti, hyping up his upcoming battle with The Tribal Chief. The post received a response from Sheamus, who asked a question in the comments:

"What about the real main event?"

Sheamus takes a jibe at Reigns and McIntyre

Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre are no strangers to Sheamus

Sheamus has feuded with both Reigns and McIntyre in the past. Back in 2015, Roman Reigns won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Survivor Series.

Minutes later, Sheamus cashed in his Money In The Bank contract on Reigns and ended up defeating him for the top title. Unfortunately for him, the reign didn't last long, and Reigns won the title back 22 days later.

As for Drew McIntyre, he is The Celtic Warrior's best friend in real life. The two stars faced off for the first time in a WWE ring in 2008. It was a tag team match that saw McIntyre and Stu Sanders defeating Jack Gabriel and Sheamus to retain their FCW Florida Tag Team Titles. Since then, the two top stars have faced off on several occasions.

Sheamus and Gunther are currently two of the toughest men on the WWE roster. Their Clash at the Castle outing will be their first-ever singles match, and the WWE Universe is quite excited to see them go at it.

