"They don’t need to be wrestling a lot" - Roman Reigns gets compared to a retired six-time WWE Champion (Exclusive)

"Road Dogg" Brian James and Vince Russo agree that WWE can find a way to feature Roman Reigns every week without having him wrestle.

The veteran wrestling personalities discussed The Tribal Chief's lack of TV appearances, and Reigns even got compared to the legendary Hulk Hogan during the conversation on "The Wrestling Outlaws" podcast.

The likes of Hogan and many other megastars of different generations didn't need to be in the building every night for them to be relevant. Road Dogg stated that established superstars who have been at the top for a long time can afford to show up in multiple other ways.

Here's what the Hall of Famer explained about Reigns' current WWE role:

"Once Roman or Hogan gets so over, he cannot be there every night, but he's gotta get to that level first," James said. "In that level, they're pushing him out in front of the people, whether it's a music video, whether it's him playing the bass, or whatever, Hogan is there." [7:00-7:21]

Vince Russo chimed in and said that WWE just needed to find a way to maintain Roman Reigns' regular presence on RAW and SmackDown.

WWE has cut down on the in-ring time of the undisputed world champion, and that might not be a bad thing, as Russo explained below:

"They don't need to be wrestling a lot," Russo said. "They need a presence, though, on the show. Brian knows there are so many ways to get them on the show without them wrestling. They're the star of the show." [6:41-6:54]

Roman Reigns will wrestle Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2022

An unfortunate setback forced WWE to return to its tried-and-tested feud for the company's most prestigious championship heading into the summer. Randy Orton was reportedly Reigns' planned opponent, but WWE called an audible when he went down with an injury.

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns have had five singles matches at premium live events heading into their upcoming SummerSlam showdown, which will hopefully be the final chapter in the long rivalry.

Roman Reigns did not make a live appearance on this week's RAW as his spokesman Paul Heyman and The Beast Incarnate kicked off the episode with promos. In case you missed it, Paul Heyman received some flak over the repetitiveness of his microphone work, and you can read all about it here.

Please credit Sportskeeda’s “The Wrestling Outlaws” and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Find out which AEW star overpowered Brock Lesnar here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far