"Repeats the same cr**ola" - Ex-WWE personality has not seen Paul Heyman deliver an original promo in ten years (Exclusive)

Vince Russo was highly critical of Paul Heyman's promos while reviewing the opening segment of the latest WWE Monday Night RAW episode.

The former WWE writer wasn't a fan of Heyman's repetitive style and felt the veteran manager had not cut an original promo in almost a decade. He noted that the 56-year-old's primary job was to absorb time in a three-hour broadcast.

Brock Lesnar returned to RAW this week and engaged in a battle of words with Paul Heyman. Russo believed WWE needed Heyman to extend the angle before The Beast Incarnate popped the crowd with an attack at the end.

Here's what Vince had to say about the aforementioned segment on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW:

"They put Paul Heyman out there to eat up time. That's the only reason they put him out there,' said Vince Russo. "Paul Heyman has not said anything new or different, like literally in the last ten years that I've been watching his promos. So yeah, we need to eat up time, so let's put Paul out there." [8:00 - 8:30]

Vince Russo continued to talk about his issues with Paul Heyman's promos and even broke down a typical booking pattern.

The Beast Incarnate thwarted an assault from Alpha Academy and delivered multiple F5s before celebrating with the fans. Russo highlighted Heyman's role in dragging out the story and said the promotion accomplished its mission of eating up TV time.

"Eat time, eat television time. Heyman repeats the same cr**ola, repeating the same for ten years," added Russo. "Give Lesnar a high spot at the end of a segment, like we really care about Alpha Academy. We're really invested in these two, and that's it. By the time this is all said and done, congrats, bro; they ate up 31 minutes. Now we've got two hours and twenty-nine minutes left." [8:47 - 9:15]

Vince Russo says WWE is no longer writing for the home-viewing audience

WWE has come under fire over the past few years for its inconsistent creative decisions. Simultaneously, the television ratings for their weekly shows have also witnessed a steep decline.

Despite WWE's dismal viewership figures, the company has been pulling massive profits from lucrative deals with television networks. Vince Russo explained that the Stamford-based promotion is not focused on writing for viewers at home.

The veteran said the company's business model is all about filling its overall TV runtime with content, with no emphasis on quality:

"Bro, it's not about entertaining the home-viewing audience. It's not about that at all anymore. It's about; we are contractually obligated to fill three hours on a Monday night, that's it! That's all we have to do, bro; fill three hours on a Monday night, and we're done. It's not about entertaining the viewer at home anymore. It hasn't been for freaking years." [9:20 - 9:45]

Did you check out what Vince Russo said regarding a significant difference between Brock Lesnar and Goldberg? Read more on that story right here.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

We asked a released WWE Superstar if he's interested in an AEW run. Here is his answer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far